  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

THESE are the oral healthcare tips for kids, working professionals and the elderly

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental, has shared lesser-known and vital dental hygiene tips for all the age groups.
41854 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 09:00 am
Health & Fitness,oral care,oral healthcare tips,dental care tipsTHESE are the oral healthcare tips for kids, working professionals and the elderly

Upholding good oral care is of prime importance. This is because, maintaining healthy dental hygiene can facilitate in preventing issues like bad breath, tooth deterioration, and gum ailment—and can most importantly aid in up keeping your teeth healthy as you get older. As parents, we do comprehend the significance of good oral habits and do everything that falls under our capacity to pass that onto our children.

After all, the gateway to healthy adult teeth starts right from childhood. But with kids, it definitely gets a little challenging to persuade them in safeguarding their pearly whites. There are simple yet effective ways that help you keep your teeth healthy and strong right from childhood to old age.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to maintain dental hygiene for good teeth

How to keep kids teeth healthy:

Brushing and flossing: Following dental hygiene must start right from when your child is a baby. You must start by making them use a soft child-size toothbrush around the age of 1 or 2. Ensure to brush the child’s teeth with water at least two times a day.

You also can also consider adding a small dab of toothpaste that does not contain fluoride in it, thus making it absolutely safe for your child to swallow. Ensure you are making use of a brush which has extremely soft bristles to avoid hurting your child’s gums.

Flossing is another significant part of your child’s oral care regimen that helps in removing the food particles wedged in your enamels which is sometimes difficult to remove with a toothbrush, it is advisable that kids must floss at least once a day.

The role of fluoride: Fluoride facilitates in making your teeth strong by toughening the tooth enamel. However excessive fluoride can cause tooth stains and be damaging to your child’s health. Parents must always ensure that the child does not gulp fluoride toothpaste or mouthwash.

Feed them a wholesome diet: Avoid feeding your kids with sugary drinks and edibles as it will not only facilitate in enhancing overall health but it can also help keep cavities at bay. 

Make dental appointments your ritual: Regular dental check-ups are very essential to maintain good dental health and to prevent tooth decay not just for children but even for adults. The dental expert will be able to detect any kind of dental issue at an early stage to avoid future problems. 

Be a good role model: It is recommended that parents must themselves brush and floss with their kids, instead of sending them into the washroom to brush on their own. Instead of treating it as a chore, parents must try and make it a part of their everyday daily routine.

Dental hygiene for working professionals:

The 24*7 corporate world surrounds you either with an upcoming project deadline or a sudden last-minute change in your presentation. These unanticipated circumstances get along with them the most unwelcomed element – stress. Being seated comfortably before your laptops munching on a greasy slice of pizza may seem like the easiest way to escape from all your professional woes. These out of order binging ways do nothing good to abbreviate your stress levels, instead make ways to worsen your oral health hygiene.  

How can one cure this dental malady?

If you experience the desire to indulge, get your hands over to nourishing and wholesome edibles. 

After you purge, you should instantly rinse your mouth with water or with a sugar-free mouth rinse.

Stay away from soft drinks, aerated drinks and tobacco to avoid tooth damage.

Dental care for seniors:

Maintaining oral hygiene is undeniably difficult and different in old age. As for seniors or elderly people with disabilities, they are hampered in their efforts of effectively performing plaque control procedures due to physical disabilities. They can, therefore, make note of the following points:

Practice proper dental care: When you start aging, you need to be extra careful with your dental hygiene by effectively brushing and flossing your teeth.  While brushing, ensure that you are not putting too much pressure since this can cause abrasion of the enamel and gum tissue, which can lead to tooth sensitivity.

Watch out for dry mouth: Older adults experience a number of fluctuations happening in their bodies. One of those alterations is the dryness of the mouth. Talk to your dental expert to get rid of this oral snag.

Stay healthy: Health issues, particularly diabetes, can trigger dental issues in the elderly community. To avert this, consider consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods that help in promoting healthy teeth and gums for seniors.

The above-mentioned dental guidelines are focused on offering healthy enamels in kids, adults, and seniors and the results you get are totally worth it. So, go ahead and flaunt your glistening smile!

By Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental

ALSO READ: Dental Care: Follow THESE tips and get rid of plaque and tartar at home

Credits :Pinkvilla, Getty Image

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement