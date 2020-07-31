THESE are the oral healthcare tips for kids, working professionals and the elderly

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental, has shared lesser-known and vital dental hygiene tips for all the age groups.

Upholding good oral care is of prime importance. This is because, maintaining healthy dental hygiene can facilitate in preventing issues like bad breath, tooth deterioration, and gum ailment—and can most importantly aid in up keeping your teeth healthy as you get older. As parents, we do comprehend the significance of good oral habits and do everything that falls under our capacity to pass that onto our children.

After all, the gateway to healthy adult teeth starts right from childhood. But with kids, it definitely gets a little challenging to persuade them in safeguarding their pearly whites. There are simple yet effective ways that help you keep your teeth healthy and strong right from childhood to old age.

How to keep kids teeth healthy:

Brushing and flossing: Following dental hygiene must start right from when your child is a baby. You must start by making them use a soft child-size toothbrush around the age of 1 or 2. Ensure to brush the child’s teeth with water at least two times a day.

You also can also consider adding a small dab of toothpaste that does not contain fluoride in it, thus making it absolutely safe for your child to swallow. Ensure you are making use of a brush which has extremely soft bristles to avoid hurting your child’s gums.

Flossing is another significant part of your child’s oral care regimen that helps in removing the food particles wedged in your enamels which is sometimes difficult to remove with a toothbrush, it is advisable that kids must floss at least once a day.

The role of fluoride: Fluoride facilitates in making your teeth strong by toughening the tooth enamel. However excessive fluoride can cause tooth stains and be damaging to your child’s health. Parents must always ensure that the child does not gulp fluoride toothpaste or mouthwash.

Feed them a wholesome diet: Avoid feeding your kids with sugary drinks and edibles as it will not only facilitate in enhancing overall health but it can also help keep cavities at bay.

Make dental appointments your ritual: Regular dental check-ups are very essential to maintain good dental health and to prevent tooth decay not just for children but even for adults. The dental expert will be able to detect any kind of dental issue at an early stage to avoid future problems.

Be a good role model: It is recommended that parents must themselves brush and floss with their kids, instead of sending them into the washroom to brush on their own. Instead of treating it as a chore, parents must try and make it a part of their everyday daily routine.

Dental hygiene for working professionals:

The 24*7 corporate world surrounds you either with an upcoming project deadline or a sudden last-minute change in your presentation. These unanticipated circumstances get along with them the most unwelcomed element – stress. Being seated comfortably before your laptops munching on a greasy slice of pizza may seem like the easiest way to escape from all your professional woes. These out of order binging ways do nothing good to abbreviate your stress levels, instead make ways to worsen your oral health hygiene.

How can one cure this dental malady?

If you experience the desire to indulge, get your hands over to nourishing and wholesome edibles.

After you purge, you should instantly rinse your mouth with water or with a sugar-free mouth rinse.

Stay away from soft drinks, aerated drinks and tobacco to avoid tooth damage.

Dental care for seniors:

Maintaining oral hygiene is undeniably difficult and different in old age. As for seniors or elderly people with disabilities, they are hampered in their efforts of effectively performing plaque control procedures due to physical disabilities. They can, therefore, make note of the following points:

Practice proper dental care: When you start aging, you need to be extra careful with your dental hygiene by effectively brushing and flossing your teeth. While brushing, ensure that you are not putting too much pressure since this can cause abrasion of the enamel and gum tissue, which can lead to tooth sensitivity.

Watch out for dry mouth: Older adults experience a number of fluctuations happening in their bodies. One of those alterations is the dryness of the mouth. Talk to your dental expert to get rid of this oral snag.

Stay healthy: Health issues, particularly diabetes, can trigger dental issues in the elderly community. To avert this, consider consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods that help in promoting healthy teeth and gums for seniors.

The above-mentioned dental guidelines are focused on offering healthy enamels in kids, adults, and seniors and the results you get are totally worth it. So, go ahead and flaunt your glistening smile!

By Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental

