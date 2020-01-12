THESE are the reasons why wearing Bindi is beneficial for our health

Most of Indian women love to wear Bindi. And it is beneficial for our health as well. Read on to know more about the health benefits of wearing a bindi.

According to yoga, the point we wear the bindi, is known as the 'ajna chakra' or 'agya chakra'. It is the sixth and most powerful chakra in the human body. It is connected to the head, eyes, brain, pineal gland and pituitary gland. This chakra plays a major role in yogic meditation. Several yoga poses are occupied with giving pressure on this point. Lord Shiva's third eye is also located here, which is believed to be the centre of knowledge, intuition, awakening and awareness. Wearing Bindi can be beneficial for this because we put pressure on this area while wearing bindi. And pressure on this area has numerous health benefits, which can heal several chronic health conditions as well.

Relieves headache

According to acupressure, pressing this point for a few seconds relieves headaches. Because many prime nerves and blood vessels converge at this point. So, giving pressure on this relieves headache by normalising blood circulation.

Heals sinuses

The trigeminal nerve passes through this area. This nerve is responsible for sensation in the entire face area. Stimulation on this nerve helps to reduce swelling and congestion in the sinuses.

Strengthen vision and eye health

The supratrochlear nerve also passes through this area. It is also a branch of the ophthalmic division of the trigeminal nerve. It is connected to all the muscles around the eyes. So, stimulation of this nerve is considered to improve vision and eye health.

Skin looks young

The trigeminal nerve’s branches cover most of the area of our face. Stimulating this nerve helps to keep our skin young, thus making the facial muscles strong.

Prevents depression

The trigeminal nerve is now given low-intensity electrical shocks to treat depression, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). By pressing this nerve for a few seconds every day, we can prevent these conditions from occupying our mental health. It also relieves stress, eye-strain, fatigue and insomnia along with boosting memory and concentration.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Pinkvilla

