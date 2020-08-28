THESE are the signs of poor muscle health and how to prevent it

When we face poor muscle health, it reduces our energy and endurance levels. We continue to feel tired and exhausted throughout the day. Given below are the signs of poor muscle health and how to cure it.

Do you always feel tired and lethargic? People may feel tired and exhausted after a hectic day, but this can’t happen even after taking proper rest and sleep. When you are feeling tired throughout the day and completely unwilling to move at all for any reason, then it is due to the signs of poor muscles.

Your muscles are getting damaged and hence are showing such signs. Avoiding these signs would be your biggest mistake. These signs will eventually increase their intensity and after some time, it will be impossible for you to do any work. So, before it becomes too late, let’s take a look into it.

What are the signs of poor muscle?

Lack of energy

When your muscles are weak, you feel tired and low on energy for the entire day. This generally happens due to inadequate appetite and low nutritional intake. In this case, try to include more healthy and nutritious foods in your diet.

Bad posture

Our posture matters a lot to our health. When we sit in one place for the entire day in our office without any movements, it makes our muscles stiff. This eventually starts to damage the muscles. So, while working, take short breaks to walk for a while.

Low endurance level

Daily tasks and strict routine affect our endurance level and reduce our energy level as well. This is another important sign of poor weak muscles. So, make sure you have the right proportions of carbohydrate, proteins, minerals and vitamins in your diet.

Constant fatigue

When our muscles are losing their strength, it affects the metabolism as well. As a result, we experience constant fatigue, feel tired and sometimes bloated as well.

According to research, 71 percent of Indians suffer from poor muscle health because of inadequate protein intake. A total of 80 percent of Indian diets lack the right amount of proteins in them. So, to prevent poor muscle health, it’s always advisable to increase protein intake through your diet.

How to increase protein intake through your diet?

These are some of the easy ways to increase your protein intake to prevent poor muscle health:

1.When you are having snacks, include cheese in it.

2.Replace your cereals with eggs.

3.Garnish your foods with chopped almonds.

4.Have Greek yoghurt as it’s a high-protein food.

5.Include proteins in your salads as well chicken, fish, cheese, etc.

6.Have a protein-rich shake or smoothie in your breakfast made of fruits and veggies.

7.Dont forget to include any high-protein food in your meal.

8.Having lean meats is a good way to increase your daily protein intake.

9.When you have fruits, pair it with peanut butter because fruits are a good source of antioxidants, nutrients and fibre, but are quite low in protein.

10.Include cottage cheese in your meal whenever you want to.

11.Have more steamed soybeans.

Protein is highly important for our health. It gives us the feeling of satiety which reduces frequent hunger pangs, thus aiding in weight loss as well. So, if you are suffering from poor muscle health, increase your protein intake.

DISCLAIMER: It’s always recommended to consult your doctor or dietitian for help.

