THESE are some ways to consume ginger to fight cough and cold and boost immunity

With the nip in the air and the chilly weather, comes the increased risk of infections. At such times, Ginger is a tried and tested ingredient to boost immunity and help fight the common cold and cough.

With the onset of winters, comes the risk of diseases and dwindling immunity. There is an increased proneness to infections and illnesses and it becomes essential for everyone to protect themselves. The nip in the air can weaken your immune system. At such times, trying out some home remedies to boost your immunity and fight infections like common cold and cough. While there are many home remedies to cure cough and cold, the most effective one is undoubtedly ginger. Ginger is the root of the plant called Zingiber officinale. Ginger is a commonly used ingredient in every Indian household and has several medicinal properties.Â For a person suffering from common respiratory diseases such as a cough and cold, ginger helps in expanding your lungs and loosening up phlegm as it breaks down and removes mucus so that you can recover fast from the difficulty in breathing.

When suffering from a sore throat, the pain you experience is because of the inflammation and itchiness in your throat. This inflammation can be due to an irritant or it can be your bodyâ€™s immune response to fight infection. The anti-inflammatory properties in ginger help soothe a sore throat blocking pro-inflammatory proteins in the body that cause inflammatory pain and itchiness. It has been used as a herbal remedy for centuries to treat various medical conditions. Research proves that ginger has many such properties that could help ease the symptoms of a cold or sore throat. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that increase immunity and provide warmth to the body.

Ginger also has antiviral properties and is effective in fighting a fever and also helps in reducing throat pain. More often than not, drinking a cup of ginger tea has been a traditional and often used remedy to fight cold, flu and cough. It consists of gingerol that helps bolster your body from within and provide instant relief.

Here are some ways in which ginger can be used to treat cough and cold.

Ginger powderÂ

To consume more ginger in a day, another way to use ginger is to grind it into a fine powder. You can add this powder to your food while cooking it to reap the benefits of this magic ingredient in every meal. Ginger contains gingerols that help in treating the common cold. Consuming it daily will have instant effects on cold and cough.

Ginger and Tulsi

Tulsi is known since ancient times for its therapeutic power. Tulsi is rich in antioxidants and helps boost your immunity. Tulsi has various medicinal properties. To make this drink, grate some ginger without peeling it and add 3 Holy basil leaves in the water. When the water comes to a boil, turn off the gas and strain it. Ginger and Tulsi together alleviate the symptoms of sore throat and relieves cough and the common cold.Â

Ginger and Honey

To make this, in a pan of boiling water, grate some ginger and add it. Once it comes to a boil, add 1 tsp honey and lemon juice of half a lemon in it. Drinking this beverage will soothe a sore throat and will reduce the pain and inflammation. This combination of Honey and Ginger has been used for a long time for treating problems like cold and cough. Both honey and ginger have individual health benefits like having antioxidant properties and being good for digestion, which is why the combination of the two provides additional perks.

Lemongrass and Ginger

In boiling water, add some grated ginger along with some dried or fresh lemongrass. Let it infuse for some minutes and add honey if needed. Lemongrass just like ginger has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. Both these ingredients combined work as an instant remedy for cough and cold.

Ginger contains high levels of antioxidants which strengthen the immune system to prevent getting sick. By adding the combined ingredients of ginger and lemongrass into your diet, you can give your body the nutrients it needs to naturally get better.

Ginger and Lemon

Add ginger in some water and when it comes to a boil, add some lemon juice in it. Lemon alleviates pain and soreness and helps in getting rid of the mucus. While ginger helps in releasing toxins from the body to fight the infection.

Vitamin C in the lemon helps to protect cells from free radical damage. Lemon, therefore, makes a great addition to meals and hot drinks, particularly during the winter months. Ginger root is well-known for its warming properties and for supporting healthy circulation, thought to be due to its mild spice.Â

Ginger root

While having grated ginger in the form of tea is beneficial and sure provides relief from cough and cold. The most effective way to achieve the maximum benefits of ginger is to consume its root directly. It is recommended to chew on the root for 2-3 days regularly.Â

Ginger lozenges

If chewing raw ginger is a little too difficult for you, you can always opt for ginger lozenges or candies. These are flavoured and are sweet in taste and are easily available at any store. 2-3 candies daily should be consumed to get the best results and relief from cough.

Also Read:Â Try these EFFECTIVE home remedies to make your hair thicker and stronger

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×