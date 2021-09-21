THESE are the things to avoid after a workout

After you've completed your workout, your quest for fitness doesn't end. Sometimes, we end up making mistakes that can null our hard work. Some such things include not keeping your body hydrated, not relaxing, not stretching enough or not giving your body enough nutrition. Correct yourself if you are making any of these post-workout mistakes.

Not hydrating

Most people are chronically dehydrated as they go about their daily lives. You must consume an adequate number of fluids at all times. What's the price? Approximately 30-35 ml per kg of body weight every day, plus 500-1000 ml for each hour of activity. This is critical if you work up a lot of sweat! Increase your post-exercise recovery by staying hydrated throughout your workout and especially after it is finished.

Not relaxing after the session

Allow yourself some time to relax. Stopping your workout abruptly might cause you to feel dizzy or lightheaded. When you exercise, your body temperature goes up and your blood vessels open wider. Your body needs time for the blood vessels to normalise. Utilise the cool-down feature on your treadmill. Alternatively, if you run, take it easy and stroll for a few minutes afterwards, depending on how strenuous your run was.

Fear of stretching out

The goal is to get your body back to where it was before you started working out. When muscles are heated, they stretch and lengthen more easily because they are more elastic and flexible. The muscle contracts as it becomes colder. Stretching will help you heal faster, reduce pain, and relieve stress in your body.

Consuming sugar

You've earned a reward after exercise. However, you should avoid consuming more calories than you used up. If you've worked hard, treat yourself with something reasonable like frozen yoghurt and keep an eye on your serving size. Don't dismiss the results of all your efforts. Be careful to aid your body's recovery after working out to get the most out of your workout.

Consuming a lot of proteins

High-fat meals and snacks might cause digestion to slow down and hinder your ability to recover. Refuel with a blend of lean proteins and complex carbs.

Not keeping check of the workout session

Every workout, no matter how little (15 minutes) or long (an hour) it is, counts. Note the date, the number of reps you performed, and how far you ran in your exercise diary or in an app on your phone to show how far you've come. This might keep you motivated and keep you from reaching a stalemate. Keeping tabs on your weight loss and muscle building will help keep you on track and inspired.

Staying in the workout clothes

Staying in wet garments may cause rashes, infections, and body acne, as well as make you feel cold. Wear clothes that wick away sweat to keep your skin dry, then shower and change after your workout.

About the author: Hasti Singh is a Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist.

