THESE are the TOP 5 easy Home remedies to treat acne

Acne is an extremely common skin problem that can be painful and can hamper one’s self-confidence. There are many effective home remedies to treat acne without any side effects and to prevent further breakouts.

Acne is a very common skin condition that almost all of us have faced at some point in our lives. Acne occurs when the pores become infected with bacteria. Each pore of ours is connected to a sebaceous gland that produces sebum. When extra sebum is produced, it can plug the pores and cause the growth of bacteria.

Acne appears as blackheads or whiteheads, red bumps called pimples and sometimes as cysts. There are many causes of acne like genetics, diet, stress, hormone changes, infections etc. The plugged pores can appear as a whitehead or blackhead. This gradually enlarges, producing a bump. When the follicle enlarges, the ruptured wall can allow irritating substances and bacteria access into the deeper layers of the skin this results in inflammation. Inflammation near the surface of the skin produces a pustule and a deeper inflammation results in a pimple. If the inflammation is deeper still, it forms a cyst.

There are many home remedies that can help in improving acne pimples and sores. Some home remedies for acne include essential oils, gels, some simple lifestyle changes etc. These home remedies can be used to balance the oil levels of the skin and can significantly reduce inflammation and kill bacteria.

Apple Cider vinegar

Made by fermenting apple cider, apple cider vinegar can be quite effective in reducing acne and alleviating redness. The lactic acid that is present in apple cider vinegar improves the appearance of the scars and reduce inflammation. To use it, simply mix 1 cup apple cider vinegar with 3 cups water to thoroughly dilute it and avoid irritation. Wash your face and apply this mixture on the affected areas. Apply it for 10-20 seconds and rinse with cold water. You can do this daily to reduce acne.

Green tea

Green tea is a rich source of antioxidants. These help in clearing out the waste in open acne sores. People suffering from acne, tend to have too much sebum and suffer from a deficiency of antioxidants. The polyphenols present in green tea helps in reducing inflammation and helps fight the acne-causing bacteria.

To apply this, simply boil some green tea in water for 3 to 4 minutes and once it has cooled down, apply it on the skin with the help of a cotton ball. Once it has dried completely, wash it off with water and pat your skin dry.

Turmeric and honey mask

Turmeric is a popular ingredient when it comes to beautiful and glowing skin. Brides use turmeric before their big day to cleanse and enhance their skin. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, and can significantly improve acne. Honey too is packed with nutrients. It is very commonly used to treat acne. Honey is rich in antioxidants and help cleans the clogged pores. To apply this mask, mix a pinch of turmeric with 1 tbsp honey and 1 tsp curd. Apply this generously on your face and allow it to dry. Wash it off after 20-25 minutes.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the redness and swelling of the pimples. It also has antibacterial properties that fight the acne-causing bacteria. It is particularly good for people with dry and sensitive skin as it is gentle on the skin. This oil contains terpene, that kills the microbial action on the skin. It protects the skin from the bacteria, causing acne and reducing the level of acne breakout. This oil is also said to be effective for cleansing the pores and preventing bacteria growth.

To use this, just put 1 part tea tree oil in 9 parts water and mix well. Take a cotton swab and dip it in the mixture and apply it on the affected areas. This should be done daily, for best results.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is good for hydrating the skin and has cooling properties that can help reduce inflammation and redness. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and applying it regularly can prevent acne breakouts. It is said to be best for people who have dry skin as it contains water and can provide the much-needed nourishment.

To apply Aloe Vera gel, simply cut the shoot in half and take the gel out with a spoon. Apply this directly on the acne. For best results, apply this daily to prevent further breakouts and reduce the acne-causing bacterial infections.

Also Read: Try these EFFECTIVE Home Remedies to relieve menstrual pain

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×