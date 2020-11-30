THESE are the top 5 foods to improve your metabolism

Consume these 5 foods to boost your metabolism and to get rid of the unwanted body fat and the calories.

Metabolism is the process by which the body converts food into energy. If you have a high metabolism, i.e if the rate of metabolism is fast, then your body will be able to burn calories quickly and it will be easier for you to lose unwanted body fat. The rate at which you lose weight depends on your metabolic rate.

The rate of metabolism is different in different people. While there are many ways to improve one’s metabolism like regular exercise, drinking a lot of water etc. Foods play an important role in improving the metabolic functions. There are some foods that help improve your metabolism and therefore, help us to quickly lose weight and stay healthy. Here are the top 5 foods which help in improving the metabolism.

Tea

Caffeine in tea helps in improving the metabolism of the body. Green tea and oolong are effective in fat oxidation and in burning calories.

Lentils

Lentils are rich in irons which improve the flow of oxygen in the body and that in turn, boosts the metabolism and in producing energy.

Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, pistachios etc are rich in proteins. Proteins use more energy to digest them which increase the metabolic rate of the body.

Chilli Peppers

Chilli Peppers help in increasing the rate of energy conversion. These improve the metabolic rate and thereby improve the rate of fat and calorie burn.

Fish

Consuming fish can help in boosting the metabolism. Fish contains Omega-3 fatty acids which help in fat burning and improve the metabolism significantly.

