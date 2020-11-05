THESE are the Vitamin D foods you need to add to your diet to boost immunity

Vitamin D is known to boost immunity in your body and give you the energy to fight diseases and viral infections, especially during winters. Here are some specific Vitamin D rich foods that you can add to your diet to boost immunity.

During winters lack of Vitamin D can lead to having Vitamin D deficiency which results in multiple health problems making it prone to catching deadly viruses. Vitamin D is essential for the body to fight diseases, bone-related problems and seasonal flu. It boosts immunity in our body that essentially gives your body the energy to fight common diseases. Vitamin D can be derived naturally as well through the sunlight but since we are in an ongoing pandemic and isolate in our homes, getting enough sunlight has become scarce.

To help resolve this and get enough Vitamin D in our body to fight diseases and boost immunity, here are certain foods you can add to your diet.

1. Egg yolk

A good source of vitamin D, egg yolks have multiple health benefits. It is known that all of the protein is found in the white and the fat and minerals are found in the yolk.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is also rich in vitamin D that has multiple health benefits. It is also good for the digestive system, strengthens your immunity and bones.

3. Oatmeal

An excellent source of vitamin D, oatmeal is full of minerals and vitamins. It can be had as breakfast with milk. Eating whole grain oats can also prevent diabetes.

4. Mushroom

Mushrooms are an essential food to add to your diet as they are a source of vitamin D. Mushrooms exposed to UV light can give a higher level of vitamin D. You can add mushrooms to pasta, eggs and salads.

5. Milk

A warm glass daily in the morning or even before sleeping can go a long way. During winter, you can add a pinch of turmeric powder to milk and drink before sleeping. This will boost your immunity and keep you away from all the diseases.

Credits :Pexels

