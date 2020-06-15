Depression Symptoms: THESE are the warning signs of the mental health condition

Depression Symptoms:Persistent sadness and suicidal thoughts are a symptom of depression. Read on to know how you can cope with the condition and ward off feelings of sadness.

Feelings of hopelessness and unpleasantness often creep in from time to time. But when these feelings don’t go away, it might mean you suffer from depression. Life might seem like a long journey of failures and setbacks, while you try to survive your way through it but suicide or any other drastic measure is not how you should deal with it. But when is it time to seek help? When do you know things are getting out of control?

A person suffering from depression doesn’t particularly look sad or devastated all the time. It is difficult to know if someone is feeling sad due to an unfortunate event or if they are dealing with something major and not truly expressing how they feel. Depression, if left untreated, can be detrimental to your health. No matter how hopeless or depressed you feel in life, you can get better if you reach out. But first, you should know what depression means.

Here is everything you need to know about depression and how to deal with it.

What is Depression?

Depression is a long-term mental illness that impairs our thinking, behaviour and perception. It doesn’t necessarily need a trigger to feel depressed. When someone is depressed, they might feel sad or hopeless all the time and about everything. You are able to laugh, but you are unable to enjoy the moment.

Symptoms of Depression

Different people might experience different symptoms, but there are common symptoms of depression, including:

Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness

Change in sleep patterns

Loss of interest in daily activities

Inexplicable weight loss or weight gain

Irritability or restlessness

Guilt

Compulsive behaviour

Unexplained pains like headaches, stomach pains, etc.

Constant feeling of fatigue

Suicidal thoughts

Extreme mood swings

Types of Depression

Knowing the type of depression might help you recover faster. The four major types of depression include:

1. Mild and moderate depression: A person suffering from mild depression might not be able to enjoy life and find joy in anything. These symptoms amplify in moderate depression. These two are the most common types of depression.

2. Major Depression: This is a more severe form of depression, characterized by persistent feelings of hopelessness, sadness and worthlessness. It can have dire consequences if left untreated.

3. Atypical Depression: It means that you are depressed but can feel happy in positive situations. It is a subtype of major depression and has symptoms include weight gain, increased appetite, sleeping excessively, heavy arms and legs, and sensitivity to rejection.

4. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): People might experience this disorder due to lack of sunlight, especially during the winter season.

How to cope with it?

1) One of the major causes of depression is isolation. So, the best way is to reach out and talk to someone you trust. It might seem too easy a solution, but it is believed to be one of the most effective solutions to fight depression.

2) Depression can make you lazy. Studies have shown that exercising regularly can alleviate the symptoms of depression and improve mental health being. Start from small activities.

3) Reducing alcohol intake or drugs may help with depression.

4) Avoid caffeine, trans fat, sugar, refined carbs – foods that can have an adverse effect on your mood.

5) Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin B, healthy carbs and more.

6) Pick a hobby and try to indulge in something that makes you happy and ward off feelings of sadness.

7) Seek professional help if these lifestyle changes are not enough. There is plenty of help available – all you need to do is reach out. 022-2754-6669 is the suicide prevention helpline you can reach out to.

