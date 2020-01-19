THESE beverages can help you stay warm and healthy during the winter season

Alcohol and caffeine isn't the only way to stay warm during winters. You can make healthy choices to stay warm and boost your health with the right beverages during this harsh weather.

Winter season is the time when it's freezing and you need a nice beverage that can help you stay warm and also lets you heat up your palms. We all need a nice warm beverage to put us in the winter mood and keep us going when it gets chilly. The best part about winter is the delicious warm beverages that you can sip on while you shiver and these beverages don't have to be caffeinated or alcoholic. We don't need to depend on alcohol beverages or any beverage with a high-calorie count to keep us warm during winter. You can always turn to some healthy non-alcoholic drinks that can help you stay warm and healthy and keep winter-related health problems at bay. More so because winter often brings along a lot of health problems and chills that can lower your immunity levels and make you more prone to falling sick. Here are some healthy drinks to keep you warm this winter season.

1. Hot Chocolate

There's nothing better in winters than a cup of hot and piping hot cocoa or hot chocolate as it's popularly known. You can add some cinnamon to make your hot chocolate more delicious and healthy as well. You can also make your hot chocolate sweet and spicy by adding loads of cinnamon powder to make it spicy.

2. Masala Chai

There's nothing better than a cup of warm tea with some ginger and clove and cinnamon flavour. A cup of masala chai will help you stay warm and keep health problems related to the winter season at bay. It can cure throat infections and also boost your immunity and digestive system as well.

3. Noon Chai

Kashmiri people swear by this drink. This pink tea is known to have health benefits like no other. It is made out of special tea leaves and salt and milk and baking soda. This helps Kashmiri people stay warm in the harsh cold weather and also boosts their immunity and health.

4. Kadha

This age-old concoction of cumin, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, turmeric, ajwain and cinnamon boiled in water, is known to have numerous health benefits. All these ingredients have some of the best medicinal properties and health benefits that cannot be ignored. This concoction is popularly known as kadha and helps treat health problems and also keeps you warm during winters.

5. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric is known to have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and helps boost your immunity and keeps you healthy. Turmeric has been used for medicinal purposes for ages and has a lot of health benefits as well. Have a glass of hot milk with a spoonful of turmeric powder and some ghee. You can also add some saffron for flavour.

6. Almond Coconut Tea

A cup of tea made of coconut milk and some crushed almond powder can work wonders for your health during the winter season. Almonds are low in calories but rich in nutrients and help keep you warm while coconut milk has the ability to boost your immune system and also has healing properties which also aid in providing relief from joint pain.

Credits :pinkvilla

