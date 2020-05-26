THESE daily habits can be harmful and damage your heart

Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality​ Hospital, Chembur reveals about the common habits that can damage our heart.

Did you know? Stressing too much, lack of sleep, excessive salt intake, and prolonged sitting can be harmful to your heart. Read on to know more about other habits that can be hard on your ticker. Are you suffering from any heart problem? Then, immediately get rid of these daily habits that are problematic for your heart. There are a number of activities that can put a strain on this vital organ. Hence, it is the need of the hour to take care of your heart by changing your vices, and adhering to a healthy lifestyle.

These bad habits can take a toll on your heart:

Stress:

Do you live a stressful life? Then, you must be careful as it can be bad for your heart. Stress can cause your body to release adrenaline, which temporarily affects how your body functions. You will be shocked to know that your heart rate increases and your blood pressure may shoot up as well. Ultimately, this stress tends to damage the blood vessels that are present in the heart and lead to a heart attack or stroke. To de-stress, opt for relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga. Opt for journaling and write down about the things that stress you. Exercise on a daily basis. Try to share your feelings with your family and friends.

Sitting for a longer period of time:

It is no brainer that sitting for long hours can be problematic. In case, you spend most of your hours sitting and watching television or avoid moving from your desk while you are at work then you should stop doing right now! Not moving enough can increase your risk of heart failure. Stretching and taking walking breaks from time to time can help you get rid of the sedentary lifestyle and enhance blood flow and keep your arteries flexible.

Too much salt intake:

You must be aware that excessive salt consumption can lead to hypertension that can raise your risk of heart disease. Bid adieu to processed, oily, fried, and canned foods. Speak to your expert about the amount of salt you must include in your diet as an excess of sodium is a strict no-no.

Insufficient sleep:

Your ticker works throughout the day, and when you fail to get a good night’s sleep, your cardiovascular system doesn’t get that much-needed rest. Your heart rate and blood pressure tend to dip during the first phase of sleep (the non-REM phase), then rise and fall in response to your dreams during the second phase (REM sleep). Thus, it is important to sleep for at least 8 hours to keep your heart in good shape.

Alcohol consumption:

Too much alcohol intake can lead to a spike in your blood pressure. It can also lead to obesity and increase your risk of heart disease. So, just give up on alcohol and even smoking that can also be bothersome for your ticker.

Anger:

Are you short-tempered? Then, it’s the right time to opt for anger management. Getting angry all the time can damage your heart.

Low magnesium and Vitamin D intake:

Eat magnesium-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, nuts, legumes, seeds, and fruits as doing so can help keep the muscles of the heart from going into spasm and also balance your heart rhythm. If you are not getting enough sun then you may suffer from heart disease.

Poor oral health:

If you don’t brush, floss, or mouthwash daily then it can be harmful to your heart. Gum diseases can raise your risk of heart disease.

Snoring:

If you suffer from sleep apnoea then you must immediately visit the doctor. As it can cause arrhythmia and even heart failure.

By Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality​ Hospital, Chembur.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×