THESE food items can boost your collagen levels and keep your body and skin healthy

Collagen is an important protein for our health as well as our skin and in order to improve our body's collagen production, we need to watch our diet and include food items that can aid our body in producing more of it.

Collagen is the protein that is essential for the anti-ageing. This protein is found in our bones, muscles, tendons and blood vessels. It's also found in our digestive system and is essential for our body. It helps keep our muscles and bone and skin healthy but as we age, the collagen in our body begins to reduce which often leads to wrinkles and sagging skin and other signs of ageing like weak muscles and bones. This is the time when our body needs more collagen to keep it together. But this collagen is not just something that our skin needs. It's a requirement for our entire body and in order to maintain our overall health, we need to ensure that other than applying products that aid and accelerate collagen levels in our skin, we also need to add collagen to our diets. This means that we need a healthy diet that can boost collagen growth in our body. In order to do that we need to know what food items are the best and help in boosting our body's collagen, maintain our bone and muscle health and reduce ageing. This is another good reason to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. Here are some food items that you need to add to your diet to maintain your collagen level.

1. Berries

They are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which helps keep our skin and body clear and prevents any toxins from impacting our collagen levels. Our body too requires antioxidants in order to heal just like anything else and antioxidants help to boost our collagen content.

2. Citrus Fruit

Citrus fruits are known to be rich in vitamin C which is essential for our skin and body in order to boost our collagen levels. Vitamin C also aids our body and speeds up the process of healing.

3. Eggs

We all know that eggs are a rich source of proteins. Eggs contain collagen as well as amino acids but this also means that you need to consume both the eggs white as well as the yellow part in order to ensure that your body can produce and obtain more collagen.

4. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green vegetables like spinach and kale and such are loaded with nutrients that are essential for our body and more importantly they're rich in vitamin C which aids in collagen production.

