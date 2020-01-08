THESE food items can help you to stay healthy during your periods

When you're on your periods, you lose a lot of blood which often takes a toll on your body and health. This is why it's essential to eat healthy and maintain your diet during such times.

Periods are terrible; they put you in a bad mood. Other than getting annoyed with all the irritating sanitary products that you have to use, you also end up having to deal with mood swings and cramps and bloating. And this isn't just a one-time problem, it's a monthly headache that you have to deal with. But other than the cramps, pain and craving, it's also important to remember that you're losing a lot of blood and energy and that takes a toll on your health. This is why it's important to eat right and ensure that you stay healthy throughout your periods. This is why you need to consume more wholesome foods that can benefit your health while you're on your periods. Here are some foods that you should add to your diet while you're menstruating.

1. Fruits

Fruits like oranges and bananas and watermelon are very good for your body. They're rich in vitamins and minerals and are also high in proteins and water content which make them the perfect food to keep your body hydrated and keep your digestive system healthy and reduce bloating. They also give you energy and help you fight fatigue and keep you healthy.

2. Leafy Vegetables

When you're on your periods, you lose a lot of blood which also means that it impacts your body's iron levels. This makes you weak and prone to fatigue and dizziness and it's essential to consume foods that boost your iron levels and nothing does it better than those leafy greens.

3. Chocolates

Some dark chocolate can do wonders for your mood. It is rich in iron and magnesium which are known to impact the PMS symptoms and reduce them. This is why snacking on dark chocolate might just help put you in a better mood.

4. Nuts

Nuts are a rich source of proteins and vitamins and are also rich in minerals such as magnesium which is essential for your body while you're on your periods. They are also rich in protein which makes them a great snack for a woman on her periods.

5. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is rich in minerals like magnesium and calcium and other essential vitamins which help keep your body and muscles healthy. It also happens to be rich in probiotics which is essential for your period health.

