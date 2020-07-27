These foods can help combat high blood pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure can be fatal if left unattended. Dr Ms.Bharathi NR, HOD Dietics, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road shares a list of superfoods that help keep blood pressure in check.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a serious health condition that can result in irreparable complications and sometimes even death if left unchecked. In this condition the blood vessels persistently raise pressure. It can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases. It commonly occurs in smokers, elderly people, overweight or inactive people, alcoholics or people with fatty diets. Common factors that can lead to hypertension is a poor lifestyle, family history and diet choices. It is possible to efficiently control blood pressure by eating mindfully, exercising regularly and leading a healthy lifestyle. A diet rich in potassium, magnesium, fibre and low in sodium can help control blood pressure.

The following list of superfoods that help keep blood pressure in check.

1. Bananas

One of the most common causes of high blood pressure is sodium. The high potassium content found in bananas helps in countering the ill effects of sodium. Similarly, other foods rich in potassium contribute to good heart health and reduce the risk of developing heart disease. Consuming one to two bananas a day gives the body the potassium it requires.

2. Blueberries

These little gems are rich in antioxidants and contain flavonoids called anthocyanins that are extremely good in preventing high blood pressure. Blueberries can be added to morning cereal or can be consumed as part of a smoothie or a milkshake, depending on one’s tastes.

3. Green Leafy vegetables

The green leafy superfoods like spinach, cabbage, lettuce, collard greens are rich in potassium, magnesium and are full of antioxidants. This contributes to maintaining blood pressure levels. Leafy greens can easily be enjoyed in salads or sandwiches, or in the form of a dish. They are easily available in the market.

4. Garlic

A staple in the Indian kitchen, garlic is a natural antibiotic and antifungal food. Garlic increases the body’s production of nitric oxide, which helps the smooth muscles to relax and the blood vessels to dilate. These changes can reduce hypertension.

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called Lycopene which helps combat high blood pressure. It also has carotenoids that lower the risk of developing heart disease. Tomatoes can be enjoyed by consuming as part of a salad, as soup or as juice.

6. Dark chocolates

One needn’t give up chocolates to control their blood pressure and can instead opt for dark chocolates. The cacao in chocolate dilates blood vessels, thereby reducing blood pressure. One must ensure that they do not consume too much, in order to avoid weight gain.

7. Olive Oil

Olive oil contains polyphenols which have inflammation-fighting compounds that help in controlling blood pressure. Olive oil can be drizzled over salads and pasta in order to reap its benefits. One must ensure they do not heat the oil as this causes it to lose its healing properties.

8. Fish with Omega-3s

Fatty fish like mackerel and salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids which can help in lowering blood pressure, reduces inflammation and lower triglycerides. It prevents the onset of hypertension.

9. Pistachios

They are a high-protein, high-fibre snack that will keep you full and help in controlling blood pressure

10. Flaxseeds

Numerous studies have shown that flaxseeds are a powerful superfood in reducing hypertension. They contain essential omega-3 fatty acid and α-linolenic acid, which helps in reducing blood pressure.

High blood pressure does not show obvious symptoms and can go undetected until it is too late. It is important to visit the doctor for regular health checkups, and even better to begin controlling one’s diet at a younger age so that such complications do not develop. A healthy diet is an effective defence for preventing high blood pressure. The foods mentioned above not only help control blood pressure but also help strengthen the immune system and clear the body of its toxins. With enough care and precaution, hypertension can easily be avoided.

By Ms.Bharathi NR, HOD Dietics, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road

ALSO READ: High Blood Pressure: Avoid consuming THIS drink if you have hypertension

Share your comment ×