Diet Tips: THESE foods can boost your estrogen levels

A low estrogen level is a common problem that a lot of women face and besides your hormonal treatment, you can also focus on your diet and include foods that can improve your estrogen levels and aid in the treatment of your hormonal imbalance.

The female body develops during puberty due to the presence of a hormone called estrogen. This hormone helps develop the reproductive organs of a female. It is also associated with the menstrual cycle as well as pregnancy. This hormone is produced by the ovaries. Little lifestyle mistakes or health problems can impact the production of estrogen in your body which is a serious problem. People with eating disorders or who end up doing excessive exercise or suffer from health conditions relating to ovaries or kidney can often suffer from a low estrogen level too. Sometimes some medications can also impact the production of estrogen in your body. Low estrogen levels can have numerous symptoms which can take a toll on your body. You could suffer from hot flashes and mood swings and headaches, fatigue and irregular periods and other such symptoms of low estrogen. This can even weaken your bones and decrease bone density. This is why it is essential to keep tabs on your estrogen levels and seek medical assistance if your estrogen level is low but irrespective of it, there are numerous natural ways to keep your estrogen levels normals and you can start by including estrogen boosting foods in your diet. Here are some natural ways to boost estrogen levels in your body:

1. Herbal Tea

Herbal teas like red clover, thyme, verbena, liquorice and other such teas are known to stimulate and enhance the production of estrogen in your body. They also contain phytoestrogens which impact and improve the production of estrogen.

2. Dry Fruits and Nuts

Dates, prunes, apricots, pistachios and walnuts and other such dry fruits and nuts are known to be healthy for our body and also make for a healthy, power-packed snack. But other than this, they also a rich source of estrogen and increase the estrogen levels in your body.

3. Seeds

Flax seeds and sesame seeds are known to be great for people with low estrogen. They're known to be a source of estrogen and phytoestrogen which makes it perfect for your diet if you're struggling with low estrogen levels. It also helps improve your cholesterol levels and keeps your body healthy.

4. Soy

Soybean is known to improve the production of estrogen in our body so, while you shop for your kitchen items you may want to add more soy-based products like soy milk or soy yoghurt or simply consume soy as part of your diet.

5. Red Wine

Red wine is known to be a rich source of poly estrogen which makes it the perfect beverage to manage your hormone levels as it increases your estrogen levels and helps keep you healthy.





Note: It's always a good idea to consult your doctor before you turn to home remedies and please keep in mind that all these remedies are good only as long as they are consumed in moderation because a high estrogen level is not good for your body either.

