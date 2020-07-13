THESE health benefits of ear massage will convince you do it daily

Ear Massage: There are several health benefits of the same including low levels of stress, better sleep and weight loss among others.

Since Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, many of us have been experiencing stress, anxiety, headaches among others. After months of quarantine, of late many are also witnessing that they have been too drowsy and lethargic. If you are feeling groggy or suffering from brain fog and stress then try massaging your ears. Yes, relaxation of nerves will benefit not only your mental but also physical health. And the best is that you can do it anytime and anywhere plus it is very easy.

Speaking of ear massage, they are also known as ear reflexology or auriculotherapy. And one can relieve stress by stimulating certain ear pressure points. Aside from relieving us from stress, it can also help to treat a host of other physiological signs, ailments and pathological disorders in the abdomen, chest, lower back, and feet areas. Read on to know other health benefits of it.

1. Reduce muscle pain.

A study was conducted to check whether ear massage can reduce pain among people with chronic lower back pain or not. And the researchers found that it is indeed a way to reduce discomfort. A gentle pull and rub of the ear lobes stimulate a lot of nerve endings and the same leads to the release of endorphins. For the unversed, this particular feel-good hormone helps to relieve pain. Massage also improves your blood circulation too. So, manage your physical pain and boost your pain threshold with this simple technique.

2. Decrease stress and anxiety levels.

As per another study, ear massage proved to be helpful during stressful situations. If you feel stressed out, panicked, restless, or irritated massage the heavenly gate point of your ear in circular motions.

3. Massage them to relieve headaches and migraines.

Instead of popping pain killers which have harmful effects, one should go for this simple and natural method to relieve headache and migraines. Combine the same with peppermint tea for better effect.

4. Aids in weight loss.

Aside from daily physical activity and a healthy diet, there are several tricks and hacks one can follow to boost weight loss more. And one such hack is ear massage. Rubbing at different points of ears can promote quicker weight loss. After reaching your goal, make sure to perform it to maintain your weight.

5. Can help to deal with insomnia.

A relaxed mind is necessary for good and better sleep. And ear stimulation has a relaxing effect on the body. So, before you hit the sack, loosen up by ear stimulation. You can combine ear massage with other procedures that you have been doing to treat insomnia.

6. Great energy booster.

Need caffeine kick every morning? Instead, you can try rubbing your ears a bit more intensely. Stimulation of nerve endings of your ears can activate certain brain centers and make you fresh and mindful. So, whenever you feel tired and low on energy, try ear massage.

How to perform an ear massage on yourself:

