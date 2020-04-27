THESE herbal teas can give you relief from menopausal symptoms

During menopause, women experience different types of changes in their body which are mainly caused due to the hormonal changes. But you can reduce the symptoms with these herbal teas to stay healthy during this phase.

Menopause is the natural absence of the menstrual cycle of women which occurs after 50. During this time, the levels of estrogen, progesterone, testosterone are changed. Perimenopause is the phase before the menopause happens and it brings certain symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, etc. Generally, these symptoms start to appear during the 40s or 50s of a woman. These symptoms are very common as the body is experiencing a huge change.

However, you can reduce the levels of these symptoms by the consumption of herbal teas. There are some types of teas that can give you certain relief from the symptoms. Since when you experience these signs of menopause, then it may also cause mental disturbances. If the symptoms can be reduced, there will be less trouble with the Perimenopause phase.

Different types of teas to give relief when you see the symptoms of menopause.

Black cohosh root

It helps to reduce hot flashes. It is mainly good for those who experience early menopause. But women who are suffering from the blood pressure or liver problems should not consume the tea.

Chasteberry tea

It is known to reduce breast pain and hot flashes during the perimenopausal time. This herb also increases the levels of progesterone to balance all the hormones.

Ginseng

This tea can help to reduce hot flashes and night sweat among menopausal women.

Red clover

This tea helps to control hot flashes and night sweat. But it is also good for high blood pressure, boosting immunity and strengthening bones.

Dong Quai tea

Dong Quai tea can effectively regulate the estrogen levels to prevent hormonal imbalances among menopausal women.

Licorice tea

Women who are entering menopause can drink this tea to reduce the occurrence of hot flashes. Green tea During this phase, their bone structure starts to get damaged along with the bone metabolism. So, green tea helps to prevent the damage in menopausal time.

