THESE herbal teas can help treat gas and bloating at home

Herbal teas have numerous health benefits and they can also work as great home remedies to treat minor health problems, one of them is gas and bloating. The right herbal tea can aid in improving your digestive system and eradicate gas and bloating.

We love our delicious spicy food items full of masalas and flavour but this food does have an impact on our stomach and digestive system as well. Having oily and spicy food items can cause a lot of health problems with the most common ones being indigestion and bloating where our stomach feels too full and congested and causes a lot of discomforts. The main cause of bloating is a gas buildup in our digestive system which can take a toll on it and slow it down. This can cause a lot of pain and trouble for our health and make us feel constipated and full but this problem cannot be ignored. It has to be treated with either medications or home remedies but you also need to watch your diet and avoid any food items that can cause digestive problems like this. But if you do face any mild digestive problems like gas and bloating you can turn to herbal teas for relief.

Here are some herbal teas that can help soothe your stomach if you have gas or bloating.

1. Ginger is known to help soothe the stomach and provide relief from gas and bloating and if you mix it with some lemon it can have added advantages and help your digestive system work better. Have a cup of ginger lemon tea with honey in it. Honey has immunity-boosting properties and can add the natural flavour of sweetness to the tea as well.

2. Chamomile tea is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and helps reduce stress as well. Other than putting you to sleep, this tea can also help reduce gas and bloating and provide relief from digestive problems and discomfort.

3. Mint has a soothing impact on our digestive system and helps it cool down and also reduces stomachache. This is why a cup of peppermint tea can help release gas and reduce discomfort and make your stomach feel much better.

4. We've all eaten saunf, also known as fennel seeds, post-dinner for improved digestion but when you have a digestive problem these very seeds can come to your rescue. A cup of warm fennel tea can improve your digestive system and aid in speeding up the process of digestion and provide relief from gas and bloating.

5. We add ajwain in our food for flavour but these seeds are also known to have medicinal properties and help treat health problems. Also known as caraway seeds, ajwain seeds can soothe our stomach and improve our digestive system and if you're struggling with gas and bloating, a cup of caraway tea or ajwain tea can work like magic and provide relief from these problems.

Credits :food ndtv

Read More