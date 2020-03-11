THESE home remedies can effectively treat wounds

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Some common kitchen ingredients can help you treat the minor wounds and cuts and heal them quicker than the regular medicines and ointments and also prevent infections without any hassle.

Wounds can be a total mess with all the blood, skin and pain. Even the tiniest wound can be quite painful and can get complicated which is why it's important to keep our wounds clean and sanitised and also ensure that it does not get infected. Infections can slow down the healing process and complicate our wounds and that's why we always turn to antiseptic ointments and creams to prevent any infections and keep our wound clean and accelerate the healing process but this is not the only way to do it. These medicines don't always work as well as we'd like them to as compared to some natural ingredients which can often work wonders for your wound. There are a lot of natural remedies that can be used to treat minor wounds and cuts due to their antiseptic, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which disinfect the wounds and prevent any infections by removing and kill bacteria as well as any other micro-organisms. These natural ingredients also work wonders for our skin and speed up the healing process a lot more than any other medicine and reduce pain as well. Here are some home remedies to treat minor wounds and cuts.

1. Turmeric

This kitchen spice is known for all it's medicinal benefits and has been used to treat wounds since time immemorial. It has antibacterial, antiseptic and antibiotic properties which prevent infections and accelerate healing and also help in reducing the pain.

2. Garlic

Garlic is known to have antibiotic and anti-microbial properties and helps in reducing the pain, bleeding and inflammation. It helps our body defend the wound against any infection and also speeds up the process of healing.

3. Honey

Honey has antibacterial, anti-fungal as well as anti-inflammatory properties and it can help promote healing and prevent bacterial growth and infections in the wounds.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera can help soothe your wound and improve healing. It also reduces inflammation and can work wonders for the healing process and help your wound or cut heal a lot quicker than anything else. It can also reduce pain due to it's soothing qualities.

5. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil too has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce pain, inflammation and disinfect your wound and prevent any infection. It is also known to moisturise the skin and lighten scars which means that it can reduce and sometimes even prevent scarring.

P.S. Remember to consult your doctor before you use any of these remedies in case you have a major wound or cut.

Read More