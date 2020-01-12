THESE home remedies for heartburn can ease the pain without any strong medicine

Looking for some quick relief for heartburn? Here are some easy home remedies to relieve the inflammation.

Heartburn is an inflammation in the stomach portion, which mainly occurs due to stomach acid which mainly forms from the consumption of oil or excessive food, an empty stomach or many other factors. This stomach acid causes inflammation in the upper abdomen portion. Proper medical consultation can heal this problem forever. But if you face this heartburn at some point, where you need some quick help to relieve the pain, then you need to know some easy home remedies for heartburn. Well, we are always aware of the fact that having any kind of antacid can relieve the inflammation. But first, try some home remedies to ease the pain naturally as taking too much medicine is detrimental to our health. So, here are some home remedies for heartburn.

Wear loose clothes

Heartburn might occur due to the contents of your stomach rising up into our esophagus. This is where stomach acids burn the tissue making tight clothing one of the causes of episodic heartburn. If this is the reason, then loosen your belt or jeans or pants or whatever you are wearing right then.

Stand up straight for a while

Our posture can also be the reason for heartburn. If you’re sitting or lying down, try standing up straight as possible to reduce the burning sensation.

Add baking soda to water

The mixture of baking soda and water is one of the best home remedies to cool down the heartburn. Baking soda helps to neutralise the stomach acid thus healing the heartburn.

Ginger is also helpful

Ginger has been used as a remedy for heartburn for ages. You can have some ginger tea, raw ginger root or dried ginger root in boiling water to heal the heartburn. Ginger is also known to be helpful for nausea.

Try some liquorice supplements

It is also an age-old remedy to reduce the inflammation during heartburn. It increases the mucus coating of our esophageal lining. This lining prevents the esophagus from getting damaged by stomach acid.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Healthline

