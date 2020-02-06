THESE home remedies work well for open wounds; Find Out

Open wounds not only cause pain, they can also lead to infection if not taken care. Read below to find out how these home remedies can help with open wounds and heal them with time.

Some people often end up injuring themselves by doing something or the other. Be it by cooking, chopping, trekking, working out, they end up getting hurt in some or the other way. While the scar and the pain is a nightmare, open wounds are worse than them. They are painful and take time to heal completely. And since they take time to heal slowly, the chances of having infection increases and hence we have to be careful while dealing with such wounds.

Applying ointments on the wound may or may not help the wound to heal, but some of the kitchen ingredients may work wonders. Some of the ingredients that are commonly used in culinary delicacies act as healers or a perfect treatment; thanks to their healing properties.

Read below to find out ingredients that can help with an open wound.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has been used as a medical agent for years. As per research, the curcumin in turmeric helps boost wound healing by modulating collagen. If the wound is bleeding, apply turmeric on the wound; bleeding will immediately stop.

Honey:

Using honey on the open wound helps to keep the infections at bay. Honey is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Apply honey directly on the wound regularly before washing it.

Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera has analgesic, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that ease the healing process. Apply the gel on the wound and let it dry. Clean the area with warm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil keeps infections at bay; thanks to its moisturising and anti-bacterial properties. Apply this oil on the affected area and cover it with a clean cloth. Re-apply the coconut oil at least 2-3 times a day to see the magic.

Onion:

Onion is known for its antimicrobial compound known as allicin that protects the wound from getting infected. Blend onion and honey and make a paste. Apply it directly over the wound to accelerate the healing process.

Disclaimer: If the wound is deep, it's always better to visit a doctor.

