THESE natural remedies can help to treat sore eyes

Sore eyes can be very troublesome. They can cause a lot of discomfort but you do not need to turn to medications for mild soreness in your eyes. There are some simple home remedies to soothe your eyes and treat them naturally.

It's not uncommon to feel a slight tenderness and tiredness in your eyes every now and then. Many times people tend to have sore eyes due to a variety of reasons. Even some of the most normal things that you do everyday can cause sore eyes. The irritants in the air, the sunlight and even looking into your phone or the laptop for too long can lead to soreness in the eyes. Smoke, chlorine water, dehydration, allergies, rubbing eyes and sometimes even using contact lense can cause sore eyes. If you experience any problems with your eyes it's always best to see the doctor before you do anything else. But if you're diagnosed with mild sore eyes you can always use some easy natural and home remedies to treat this problem instead of using medications but remember to always consult your doctor before using any home remedy or natural remedy. You can always use a natural method to get rid of the redness, dryness, irritability or pain in your eyes without much trouble at home.

Here are some natural remedies to treat sore eyes.

1. The best home remedy for sore eyes is a good ice pack. Place an ice pack or some ice cubes wrapped in a cloth on your eyes for up to 5 minutes. This has a cooling effect in your eyes and can reduce the pain or inflammation and soothe your eyes. Do this 2 to 3 times a day.

2. Aloe vera is known to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and can soothe your eyes and reduce the swelling. Dilute one spoon of aloe vera gel with 2 spoons of water and then soak a cotton pad in this mixture and apply it on your eyes. Let it stay for 10 to 12 minutes.

3. Cucumber is known to have a cooling effect on your skin. You can apply 2 slices of cucumber soaked in cold water on your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. This will soothe your eyes and reduce irritation, pain and soreness.

4. Honey is known to have antibacterial properties and can cleanse your eyes. It's commonly used as eye drops to clean the eyes. Take 2 drops of honey in a dropper and put it in your eyes and close your eyes. It may burn a little but let it stay for 3 to 4 minutes and then rinse your eyes with water.

5. Milk is known to have soothing properties. You can use milk to cleanse and soothe your eyes. Wash your eyes with some lukewarm milk 4 to 5 times a day. You can also soak 2 cotton pads in some cold milk and keep them on your eyes for 10 minutes for best results.

6. Rosewater is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe your skin and eyes. You can apply cotton pads soaked in chilled rose water on your eyes for up to 15 minutes to soothe the irritation and pain in your eyes.

