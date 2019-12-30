THESE natural remedies for menopause can help to reduce the troublesome symptoms; Check it out

The symptoms of menopause can be very troublesome and make a woman's life very tough but some easy natural remedies can reduce these symptoms and provide immense relief; Read on

Towards the late 40s and 50s, a woman starts experiencing menopause which means that her periods begin to get delayed and missed. She also begins experiencing the symptoms of menopause which include things like hot flashes and mood swings and fatigue as well as night sweats. During this time, the ovaries start to produce less estrogen which leads to the irregular periods which eventually stop as well. The perimenopause and the menopause periods are very tough for a woman due to the symptoms which make her life very difficult. This is the time when you probably need your doctor a lot more than ever but other than that you can also counter these troublesome symptoms with some natural methods which can make your life much easier. Always, remember to take extra care of your health during the perimenopause and menopause periods because that's when your body is a lot more vulnerable and at risk of developing bigger health problems like osteoporosis and heart diseases and other chronic diseases. But some easy natural remedies can provide relief from these symptoms that make your body more susceptible to other diseases. Here are some natural methods to curb the symptoms of menopause:

1. Ginseng

The ginseng root is known to have a soothing impact on your body and it has been used as a sedative in traditional medicines as well. A cup of ginseng tea can help you sleep properly through the night. This allows you to have a peaceful sleep and helps you get adequate rest that your body needs without any hassle.

2. Soy

Soy contains isoflavones which are a plant-based estrogen compound. This helps your body adjust to the estrogen levels in your body and also helps reduce the symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats as well as the vaginal dryness. You can include some soy milk or soybeans or even tofu in your diet to treat your menopause symptoms.

3. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain phytoestrogen which aids your body and helps it adjust to the estrogen levels that it now has. Include some flax seeds in your diet. You can mix it with your cereal or have it with your flavoured yoghurt.

4. Black Cohosh

This herb is known to be a natural remedy for menopause and perimenopause symptoms for years. You can easily find a dietary supplement with black cohosh and if you don't you can always get some black cohosh roots and grind it and add some of it to your daily diet. This will reduce menopause symptoms and provide relief.

5. Wild Yam

Wild yam impacts your body similar to the way estrogen does. This helps your body go back to it's normal condition and reduces the impact of the low estrogen levels. You can easily get a wild yam cream to apply topically and it's also available in a pill form.

Credits :healthline

