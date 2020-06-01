THESE positive things will happen to you if you eat almonds every day

Almonds are one of the superfoods that you should include in your daily diet. Here's why.

Do you eat handful of almonds every day? Even if not, then you should read on as today we are talking about the positive effects of eating almonds. Almonds are one of the popular tree nuts. Most people have it raw or roasted. And nowadays, almond products such as almond milk, oil, butter, flour or paste are very popular. They are loaded with a massive amount of nutrients such as fiber, protein, fats, carbs, vitamin E, manganese and magnesium among others.

For the unversed, almonds are among the world's best sources of vitamin E. An ounce of it provides 37% of the RDI. As per a study, the American Heart Association found that low nut consumption can increase the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases. The health benefits are innumerable, today we have listed some positive effects that you will soon notice if you start having these nuts on a regular basis. Read on to know more.

1. Flawless skin and hair

As per study, patients who suffered from severe acne had 9% less vitamin E in their bodies. And that's why people with skin conditions should include almonds as they are packed with several antioxidants, omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E which helps to cure skin issues fights the signs of aging and rejuvenates the skin. Aside from the mentioned nutrients, almonds also have magnesium, zinc, vitamin B and these nutrients stimulate hair growth, give that shine, gloss and longevity.

2. Better blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels

As per one of the studies, people with type 2 diabetes showed better physical condition after eating almonds on a daily basis. They also help to unclog arteries by reducing LDL aka bad cholesterol. The magnesium content helps lower blood pressure levels.

3. Better brain

Thanks to vitamin E and fatty acid content, our brain functions better after the consumption of almonds daily.

4. Weight loss

As per one of the studies, those who eat almonds daily consume fewer carbohydrates. Better metabolism thanks to vitamins and fiber eventually leads to weight loss. Despite being high in fat, almonds are one of the best weight-loss-friendly food.

5. Better gut health and immune system

Did you know 70% of immunity comes from the gut? Almond shells have prebiotics that are needed for growth and multiplication of good gut bacteria. If bad bacteria are more, then you will suffer from digestion issues and poor immune systems.

In short, they are perfect food that should be in your daily diet. So, now you know what to grab when you are hungry.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×