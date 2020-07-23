THESE signs can define infertility in women

Infertility is a condition of being unable to reproduce. This depends on many health problems. So, if you have any of the below-mentioned signs, you should consult your gynaecologist. Here are the signs.

Infertility is a state of being unable to reproduce. Women and men both may suffer from this issue. Generally, people don’t show direct symptoms of infertility until they try to conceive. But certain health problems can lead to infertility in women.

Some common signs of infertility in men are changes in sexual drive, testicle pain or swelling, problems in maintaining an erection, issues with ejaculation, etc. Similarly, there are certain signs that can define infertility in women. Read below to know.

Signs of infertility in women:

Irregular periods

This is one of the most common signs of infertility that is associated with PCOS. Generally, the menstrual cycle is 28 days long. But if a woman is having 33-day cycle in one month, then 31-day cycle in the next month and 35 days cycle after that, then she is having a normal period. But if she cannot keep a track of her menstrual cycles, then there is a problem.

Painful periods

Having cramps is very normal in menstruation. But if your period is disturbing your daily life, then you need to consult your doctor.

No periods at all

Sometimes women miss their periods for a month or several months due to various factors like hormonal changes, stress, tension, etc. In such cases, you will need the gynaecologist's guidance.

Hormonal imbalances

Hormonal disturbances are also one of the signs of infertility in women. And hormonal problems can result in these issues:

Skin problems like acne.

Reduced intercourse drive.

Facial hair growth.

Thinning hair.

Weight gain.

Pain during intercourse

It can be painful at the initial stage. But painful intercourse is not normal. This could be one of the reasons for infertility in women.

