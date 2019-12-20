THESE superfoods can help in treating hormonal imbalance and fertility problems

Hormonal imbalance and fertility problems are very common problems today and when you're struggling with problems related to your reproductive system, it's always good to try home remedies as well; Read on

A lot of people or rather couples face a lot of problems when it comes to conceiving. Natural pregnancy can be really tough when people are struggling with hormonal problems or fertility-related problems and while there's nothing wrong with consulting a doctor and getting treated, it's always a good idea to start off with some home remedies as well along with your medical treatment but it is crucial to consult your doctor before you try any home remedies for hormones and fertility. Other than this, simple changes in our diet can work wonders for our hormonal balance and help treat numerous health problems related to hormones and fertility as well. All we need are the right superfoods for our body. There a few superfoods that people seem to have forgotten over time and these foods can work like magic and cure a lot of periods and fertility-related problems. Here are the forgotten superfoods for hormones and fertility.

1. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants and nutrients like iron and choline and biotin as well as vitamins. It is known to treat hormonal problems as well as menstruation-related problems. It can provide immense relief during painful periods and it can also help treat problems related to menopause. The best way to consume fenugreek is to either have a bitter fenugreek seeds ladoo or else use it to saute your vegetables. Using methi seeds tadka is one of the best ways to consume fenugreek in a healthy form.

2. Gond Ladoo

Gond ladoo is made up of edible gum, also known as gond mixed with ghee and nuts as well as raisins. This ladoo is traditionally

given to a woman post her pregnancy because it helps build immunity and increases the production of milk. It also strengthens bones and muscles because gondh is rich in protein and calcium. But what most people don't know is that it can be consumed pre-pregnancy as well but it's best to avoid during the pregnancy. Other than this, gond ladoo or gond water also helps treat reproductive system related problems like endometriosis which weakens a woman's body and causes a lot of excessive bleeding and fatigue.

3. Garden Cress Seeds

These seeds are rich in iron and folate as well as other vitamins and proteins. If you have iron or folic acid deficiency, these seeds can work wonders for you. The best way to consume these seeds is to make a ladoo out of them or maybe even kheer with a lot of ghee and milk. It is known to treat irregular periods as well as hormonal imbalance.

