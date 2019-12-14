THESE tips will help you quit your sugar addiction; Check it ou

Sugar addiction may seem funny because of all the sugar rushes but it's not good for your health and can lead to numerous big health problems as well as chronic health conditions and the best way to prevent this is to quit your sugar addition by following these steps.

It's not uncommon for people to get addicted to sugar which makes it impossible for them to quit consuming sugar. It's just like any other addiction wherein they just cannot go without craving for something sweet. This isn't the same as having a sweet tooth. It's okay to love sweets as long as you consume them in moderation but when you cross this line and start consuming too much sweet it can take a toll on your health and your body. Too much sugar intake can be very dangerous for your health because it could be lead to diabetes and heart problems as well as obesity and tooth decay. Artificial sugar can have a major negative impact on your health and make you unhealthy and cause weight gain. This is why it is very important to watch your sugar intake and reduce your cravings and keep your diet healthy because not doing so is what is adding more calories and fat in your body which will only be harmful in the long-run. But quitting sugar is not easy when you're an addict but some easy steps can help you do so.

Here are some easy ways to quit your sugar addiction:

1. It's important to quit drinking diet beverages and sodas and energy drinks because they're a major source of added sugar. Moreover, beverages don't make you feel full and you will continue drinking more and more without realising how many calories and how much sugar you have consumed. Instead, drink some fresh juice or something without an artificial sweetener.

2. Replace your sugar-loaded desserts with a naturally sweet but healthy food to make up for your craving. As an addict you will have the need to satisfy your craving and the best way to do it is by replacing your dessert with Greek yoghurt or fresh fruit or dark chocolate and maybe even dry fruits.

3. We often miss out on the sweet we consume in the form of sauces like chocolate sauce and barbecue sauce and ketchup and such. It's essential to watch your sauce intake and replace your sweet sauces with some other sauce like mustard or vinegar or soy sauce.

4. It's also important to focus on portion control. Controlling how much you eat can also work wonders for your diet and health. Even after replacing your sugar caving with healthy foods you may end up consuming too much of it which may make it difficult to maintain a healthy sugar intake. Consuming sugar in a moderate way can help you stay healthy.

5. Reduce cravings by ensuring that you don't skip meals and you eat your meals on time. Set a routine for your meals and snacks. When you're already feeling full after a healthy protein and fibre-rich meal, you probably won't crave for something more after that and even if you do, it will help in ensuring that you don't eat too much because of a full tummy.

6. Avoid consuming health bars like granola bars and such because they have a high calorie as well as sugar content which makes them as unhealthy as having a candy bar or cookies or chocolate.

7. Try to replace all your artificial sweeteners with natural ones like honey and dates and cinnamon. Instead of putting sugar in your tea or coffee, put some honey and instead of adding powdered sugar in your cookie or cake batter, put some honey or jaggery which makes it naturally sweet and healthy.

Credits :healthline

