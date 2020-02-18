THESE water rich fruits can help in keeping your body hydrated

We often forget to drink enough water and if you have such a habit, it's always good to include food items that have high water content and some fruits are the best way to stay hydrated without drinking water.

Staying hydrated is essential for our body and our skin. Most of us have a bad habit of not watching our water intake and often end up drinking too less water which can lead to dehydration. Moving on, dehydration too has side effects that can take a toll on our health. It can cause fatigue and cause a drop in your blood pressure and dry your skin and lips. Dehydration is also known to cause muscle cramps and headaches but staying dehydrated for a longer period of time can lead to bigger health problems.

This is why it's important to watch your water intake and ensure that we get enough liquids in our diet to keep our skin and body hydrated. But water is not the only way to remain hydrated. Other than juices and other liquids we can also have fruits which are rich in water content. Such fruits can contribute majorly to your water intake.

Here are some fruits that are rich in water content.

1. Watermelon

This fruit is known to have very few calories and high water content. It is known to have a very high nutrient content and it also contains a lot of antioxidants which makes it a great nourishing and hydrating fruit.

2. Peaches

Peaches are rich in vitamins like vitamin A, B and C as well as minerals like potassium. It's a fiber-rich fruit with low calories and a high water content which makes it a great hydrating fruit for your diet.

3. Oranges

Oranges are known to be rich in vitamin C and potassium which are essential for our health as well as our immune system but along with the health benefits, oranges also contain a high water content which can help nourish and hydrate your body and provide it adequate nutrients.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple contains compound bromelain which is an important compound for our body. This fruit also contains a high water content as well as nutrients which keep our body hydrated and healthy.

5. Strawberries

This fruit is rich in antioxidants and vitamins and minerals which are essential for our body. Strawberries contain over 90% water which makes it a great hydrating fruit to keep your body's water intake on point.

