THESE wellness trends are all you need for a healthy body and mind in 2020

Check out the wellness trends of 2020 that are good for both mind and body.

Wellness has become the most popular thing and this doesn't only mean a healthy body; it's much more than that. Wellness is the overall well-being, which includes both physical and mental health. We have already got many wellness trends in 2019. Those can be complemented with some others to keep us one step ahead when it comes to health. So, check out the wellness trends of 2020 right now.

Therapy for recovery

We devote much time to hard training. But without proper rest and recovery, we tend to increase the risk of injury. So, it is important to use a proper method of recovery. Hence, compression boots, recovery-focused studios and services like flotation therapy, cryotherapy, and recovery are getting popular.

Plant-based diet

A plant-based diet is always healthier than meat-based. People are slowly moving towards the plant-based diet and keeping meat aside. Vegetables are a good source of nutrition, which will benefit our overall health.

Use of wearable techs

Wearable techs like smartwatches, sleep trackers, activity trackers are already trending. This will be added with something extra this coming year like downloadable maps for trail running off the grid, features like electrocardiogram to monitor heart problems closer, and sleep trackers that determine the kind of workout your body needs.

Primal movement training

Functional fitness like strengthening and loosening our natural body movements are usually consisted of squats, presses, and pulls. This coming year may see the primal movement growing. This includes a part-dance and part-mobility workout. Primal movement helps with coordination, core strength, neurological development, and weight loss as well.

Check for hormonal Health

Cortisol hormone is the main hormone, which is related to stress. Our daily intensive workout and activities of daily life may affect the cortisol hormone levels. So, regular recovery training, meditation and mindfulness will keep the cortisol levels in balance keeping us healthy mentally.

Credits :Forbes

Read More