Thinking of starting a family? Here are few things you should know to enhance fertility

Dr Apurva Satish Amarnath, Fertility Consultant shares exclusive tips to increase fertility and start a family or start planning for it.

To start a family is one of the most exciting times in any individual’s life. As human beings, we like to make informed decisions after a thorough consideration of all the pros and cons of a situation. Being the agile beings we are, we tend to prepare for the reality of what it means to have a child.

Our understanding of family planning has changed as time has progressed. Most of us lead a rather busy, stressful life owing to our fast-paced lifestyles and career aspirations. These days family planning requires a change in lifestyle and health habits to increase chances of fertility.

Infertility has become a major issue in today’s world. According to WHO data, 48 million couples and 186 million individuals have fertility problems globally. Unfortunately, even today the issue of infertility is hushed upon and it lacks the basic awareness around it which can be overwhelming. There is absolutely nothing to hide regarding one’s fertility given how common an occurrence it has become in many couples’ lives.

Several societal changes have had an impact on parenthood. Couples are postponing their decision for having a child for many reasons including finances, career-fast tracking, delayed marriages and more. Subsequently, a growing proportion of couples will have impaired fertility because of advancing age. It is a no-brainer that a woman’s ability to conceive and bear children gets difficult as she gets older.

While starting a family is a personal prerogative, but if you are thinking to start family planning, here are things that you should know:

Good and balanced diet to enhance fertility

As we know that one of the key elements to improve our health is a well-balanced diet. A healthy diet leads to a healthy body which definitely increases one’s chances to conceive. A well-balanced, nutritional diet becomes more important for people with basic issues related to infertility. Iron, calcium, folic acid, and zinc, etc. are some of the most effective fertility boosters.

Changing lifestyle habits to increase fertility

Changing food habits, making alterations in the daily routine, keeping yourself physically active, positive thinking, meditation, and quitting excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol would help greatly to speed up the chances of getting pregnant. These lifestyle changes should be implemented even after pregnancy as a healthy lifestyle ensures a life with bare minimum lifestyle-related health problems.

Bring some peace to your sleep

As per studies, there is a correlation between lack of sound sleep and infertility. Its shows that lack of sleep makes fundamental changes to the hormone levels which increases the chances of infertility. Doctors have mentioned that those who have inadequate sleep over a long period of time can face several health-related problems which include low fertility rates.

Vitamins and multivitamins

Sunlight is a good source of vitamin to enhance fertility in both males and females as it is a direct source of Vitamin D. According to studies Vitamin D increases progesterone and estrogen, which are female hormones. Vitamin E is one of the essential vitamins as well, these help hormones regulate the menstrual cycle and increase fertility. It is also recommended by certified doctors that taking multivitamin supplements helps in lowing the chance of ovulation problems.

When should one reach out to a fertility specialist?

It is said that one should seek a fertility consultant’s intervention after unsuccessfully trying to get pregnant naturally for a whole year. But what most people don’t know is that couple should seek a basic fertility check to know where they stand in terms of their fertility right before they start trying for a child. It is a big misconception that seeking a fertility consultant’s advice is like resorting to IVF treatment. Not every couple needs fertility treatments, and whatever course of treatment is suggested, it is subjective to the couple.

Some important options that can be explored in an IVF Clinic:

1. AMH Level Test - The Anti-Müllerian Hormone Test is used to check a woman’s capacity to produce eggs that can be fertilized for pregnancy and this test also shows how many potential egg cells are there in a woman. The test acts as a fertility determinator and gives a fair sense of where a woman stands and thus enable her to plan her pregnancy.

2. Hormone Therapy - Hormone therapy aims to promote egg maturation and triggers ovulation which increases the success of fertilization. Some of the important hormones are Progesterone, human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) test, and Human placental lactogen test.

3. IUI- Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a fertility treatment that helps to place the sperm directly in a woman’s uterus.

4. ICSI- Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) is a form of IVF where a single sperm is injected into a mature egg.

5. Fertility Enhancing Surgeries - Fertility issues that are caused by certain conditions can be corrected via Fertility Enhancing Surgeries. Some of the fertility problems in women that can be solved are endometriosis, fibroids, polyps, and other problems in the reproductive organs.

6. Advanced Technologies – Advanced technologies such as PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing), ERA (Endometrial Receptivity Analysis), MACS (Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting), etc. aid to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Making the move to seek to consult a specially trained doctor for fertility issues is a big step. People with fertility issues often live in denial or second-guess themselves about the need to see a specialist or they worry that it won’t work or how will they afford it.

It’s best to take it one step at a time to get the right answers, which will help couples in making the right decision. While there are several types of fertility treatments available starting from simple interventions such as medication to help a woman ovulate or more complicated procedures like Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART), the right counselling from a fertility expert will not only help to treat infertility but also help in understanding the kind of treatment required. Take that first step and seek the right advice from the right person, and the rest will follow.

