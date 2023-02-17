THIS is what Alaya F eats for Breakfast, Lunch, and Snacks on Mondays

Granddaughter of Indian actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, known by her stage name Alaya F is working hard to make a mark in the Bollywood film industry. She is not only working on the sets of a few upcoming films but is also working on how to keep a positive outlook in life. She may be an actor by profession, but Alaya F has carved a niche for herself in many other aspects, too. The Jawaani Jaaneman star is equally well-known and admired for her relatable style, and dedication for fitness— her Instagram page is proof of it all. Alaya often treats fans to sneak peeks into different aspects of her life including painting, photoshoots, exercising, dancing, and more. And now, Alaya has shared glimpse of her diet plan and this how it looks like. Glimpse of Alaya’s Monday diet

Breakfast

Talking about Alaya’s breakfast, the first thing she drinks in the morning is celery and beetroot juice which helps in maintaining high levels of Vitamin A and C. After that, the actress goes for black tea as it helps the body to fight against skin infections and blemishes. Next, drink in her breakfast is lemon, cucumber and mint water which helps to keep the body refreshing and hydrated. Lastly, the actress goes for watermelon or orange juice. Talking about her solid diet, Alaya eats the overnight oats in her breakfast and goes for paneer bhurji after that with a slice of toast. Lunch

For the lunch, Alaya has a three dishes sorted diet with palak soup being the first one which improves skin, boosts immunity and helps manage diabetes and hypertension. After that, she has a date in the plan which contain minerals that are essential in the development and strengthening of your bones. Lastly, she has Quinoa Pulao in the diet which is rich in nutrients, including fiber, protein, folate, and magnesium which are all essential for the body. Snacks

For the snacks, Alaya has a special smoothie which is made of oat milk, 4 badam, 2 walnut, 1 spoon honey, cinnamon, protein powder, collagen powder, pcos herbs powder, chia seeds, flax-seeds which are further mixed with berries and mangoes. Lastly, she has an avocado toast in her plan. About Alaya’s work On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in key roles. She was recently seen in Freddy starring Kartik Aryan. She has wrapped the shoot for her next titled UTurn. Her other project includes Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani alongside Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.

