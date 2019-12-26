Tiger Shroff's fitness secret can help you build a ripped body like his; Check it out

It's not easy to build a muscular and sculpted body like Tiger Shroff but if you eat right and sweat it out in the gym, it won't be as tough as it seems. All you need is some determination and discipline and insight into Tiger's workout routine and diet plan.

Tiger Shroff has managed to make a name for himself in the industry, all thanks to his amazing acting skills and his kickass dancing skills. But that's not all, he's also pretty popular for his ripped body and chiselled abs. His fitness levels are on point and he has garnered a large fan following due to his talent and fitness. Be it martial arts or simply rigorous fitness training, Tiger Shroff simply never backs down from a fitness challenge. There's a reason why we absolutely love a shirtless Tiger Shroff and that's due to his intense fitness regime. He has also done numerous commercials and promotions of products related to fitness, all because of his own fitness. But if you want some inspiration and motivation to get fit and want a muscular and fit body, Tiger Shroff is the perfect fitness freak to seek motivation from, but at the same time, it's essential to know that Tiger's intense workout routine and strict diet is not everyone's cup of tea. Here's Tiger Shroff's fitness secret that can help you stay fit and muscular.

Workout Routine

Tiger Shroff starts his day with some running on the treadmill. This helps him warm up and get his blood flowing. His workout includes some martial arts and parkour as well as weight training. His workout regime also includes some gymnastics training which helps him remain fit and flexible at the same time. He also includes some dancing in his workout which helps him keep his mind relaxed and calm and keeps his body fit. Dancing is a great form of cardio workout and helps burn calories and fat as well. He managed to find time from his busy schedule to squeeze in a gym workout. His gym workout focuses on different body parts on different days. He also does a lot of other exercises like lunges and bench press and squats.

Diet Plan

Fitness is more than just working out and sweating it out in the gym. Tiger Shroff is quite disciplined and strict when it comes to his diet. He believes that eating habits play a big role in fitness and stays away from binge eating. He stays away from sugar and artificial sweeteners. He tries to keep away from unnecessary carbs and calories and includes more fitness foods like vegetables and protein-rich foods in his diet. He eats an early dinner and tries to stay away from consuming any carbs or calories post-sunset. He keeps away from unhealthy snacking habits and tries to eat healthy snacks. He believes in portion control and eats 5-6 small meals a day instead of 3 big ones. Tiger Shroff also stays away from processed food as well as junk food but he clearly loves indulging in a cheat meal every now and then at his favourite restaurant.

