Tips to know you are burning out and how to avoid it

Are you always tired and stressed? Then read on to know if you have reached the stage of burnout and ways to deal with it.

A year into the pandemic, with workplaces being shut down, people are coming to terms with the importance of staying productive at home. Feeling overwhelmed, stressed and guilty for not being “always available” is becoming real. Burnout has become a global phenomenon that everybody claims to understand, but very few actually do.

So how to know you’re getting burned out?

According to the WHO, the three key symptoms of burnout are -

i) Overwhelming Exhaustion

ii) Feelings of Cynicism and Detachment from the Job.

iii) Reduced Productivity and Lack of Accomplishment.

Signs and symptoms of early burnout are similar to depression, especially if they’re consistent in nature. Constantly feeling tired, irritability, social withdrawal, and restlessness are common signs of getting burned out. Some may resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as aggressive behaviour, substance abuse, self-harm, etc. Common physical symptoms manifest themselves in the form of headaches, stomachaches, heart palpitations, nausea, increased or decreased appetite and sleep patterns and an overall lowered immunity. It is essential to be self-observant to emerging patterns of poor performance, low productivity, lack of motivation and feelings of incompetence.

Whether you feel some or all of them, recognising these consistent mental, emotional and physical symptoms is critical in understanding the onset of burnout. So, question yourself, have I been feeling this way for over two weeks now? Are these feelings and behaviours unusual? If so, it's time to start looking into it.

Getting in touch with our feelings is not easy for most. From childhood, we’ve been taught to suppress our emotions. We tell ourselves, “Toughen Up! It’s nothing, put on a brave face and keep going!”

Take a moment to notice this. The following methods for preventing or dealing with burnout can help you regain a sense of well-being.

1. Curate Your Own Self-Care Toolkit. Identify what helps you wind down and make you feel calm and relaxed. The toolkit is something you can reach for whenever you feel overwhelmed, anxious, fatigued or just need a break. Books. Music Playlists. Puzzles. Exercise. New Hobby. Journal. Art.

2. Cultivate your Social Support. Surround yourself with confidants you can trust. Comfort and emotional support can be found amongst them to cope with stressful situations.

3. Focus on Work-life Harmony. Working from home has made it more evident that we must view work and life as interdependent elements. Are you trying to switch off from work at 5 pm and then feeling irritable for the 7 pm meeting? Focusing on work-life harmony means recognising that some days work hours might take up family time whereas other days being present for your loved ones would take precedence. It isn’t about the number of hours one is working, it is about feeling in control and finding harmony in life that aligns with your goals.

4. Shift your Mindset. Recognise when you’re being too hard on yourself. If you are unable to cope with a situation, ask for help - that’s okay - it doesn’t make you any less than who you are. When you find yourself stuck in a situation, identify an alternative perspective that will help you revisit the situation with a more optimistic approach.

5. Honour your Boundaries. Be assertive and say ‘No’ when you find yourself being stretched too thin. At most times, communicating your needs will allow you to be your authentic self, and will help you optimise your time, reduce stress and enhance productivity. Evaluating your boundaries and understanding what elements are in your control will help you determine what to accept as it is, and what aspects to address to feel in control.

6. Focus on Nutrition and Sleep. Eating a balanced diet, and getting a good nights’ sleep is extremely important to prevent increased distress. You may think “that’s a given!”, but most times nutrition and sleep are neglected. If you’re one of them, actively focus on understanding your diet and sleep pattern. Eat meals at regular intervals and start decreasing screen-time at least two hours prior to sleeping.

7. Practice Mindfulness Exercises and Gratitude. Tune in to thoughts, emotions and body sensations as you ground yourself to the present moment by focusing on your breathing. Use Journaling and Healthy Affirmations as ways to practice gratitude. Look out for the silver lining whenever possible during the day, even when times look tough. Practice with consistency for at least a month, even for 5-10 minutes a day.

8. Seek Professional Support. If you’re feeling the symptoms intensely, and are unable to bring yourself to a sense of stability - reach out for professional therapy or counselling. Therapy is known to be universally beneficial to Anyone and Everyone, and you need not wait till things go bad. It will offer you a safe space to gain insight into yourself by sharing your story.

Given the uncertain times we are in, feeling overwhelmed and fearful is natural. When you find yourself in extreme distress, take a pause, feel your fears, observe what you’re overwhelmed about and remember to take things one step at a time and one day at a time. Burnout is reversible and preventable.

About the author: Vidhi Tamboli is the Cofounder & Counselling Psychologist, at The Mood Space

Also Read: Borderline Personality Disorder: Major causes and how to help someone with BPD

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×