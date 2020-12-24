Tips to Lose Belly Fat: Do THESE 5 breathing exercises at home to lose belly fat

Stubborn belly fat is the worst. But this can be reduced at home with some simple breathing exercises that tone your muscles and improve the supply of oxygen in the body.

Belly fat undoubtedly is very difficult to get rid of. It is stubborn and requires a lot of time and effort to lose. The first instinct of everybody is to go to the gym and do hardcore and strenuous exercises to get rid of the excess fat.

But very few people are aware that belly fat can be reduced by breathing exercises. Certain breathing techniques increase the amount of oxygen in the body that helps in burning the excess fat. It also tones the muscles and improves blood circulation. So try these breathing exercises at home to get rid of the stubborn belly fat.

Belly breathing

Depending on your comfort, you can either sit or stand while doing this exercise. Place one hand on your stomach and keep your thumb near your belly button. Do not raise your chest and take deep breaths while expanding the abdomen.

Diaphragm breathing

Lie down on your back and slowly inhale through your nose and exhale through the mouth. Keep your chest still and breathe deeply while observing your every breath.

Humming bee breathing

Sit down while crossing your legs and keep your shoulders relaxed. Keep your thumbs on your ears and your index fingers above your eyebrows. Keep the rest of the fingers on your eyes and close them. Close your mouth and take deep breaths while making a humming sound.

Skull shining breathing

Take a deep breath in and hold your stomach muscles. Do a short burst of exhalation repeatedly and then take a long deep breath in. This strengthens the muscles of the stomach and helps get rid of toxins.

Mouth breathing

Open your mouth and slowly exhale and inhale through your mouth while counting till 10. Take a longer time to exhale than to inhale and do this 3 times a day.

