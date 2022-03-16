Tips to protect and prep your hair this Holi

Holi festival is certainly known for fun, fervour, food and most importantly colours. You must be already preparing to get your organic colours (say a big NO to chemical colours) but are you thinking of ways to safeguard your skin and hair? So, before you head towards Holi 2022 festivities, here are a few tips that will help you protect your hair, says Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas.

PRE-HOLI HAIR CARE TIPS

- There is a chance that your scalp has dirt or grime and it will form residue when you oil your hair. Thus it is essential to priorly cleanse your scalp and hair.

- Give your hair and scalp a good massage with any good Organic hair oil which is rich in plant nutrients and devoid of chemicals.

- Then tie your hair properly and cover it - This will prevent your hair from exposure to colours and is a crucial step to protect it.

POST-HOLI HAIR CARE TIPS

- First rinse or wash your hair with just water once and try that most of colour oozes out from your hair.

- Then wash your hair with any natural and organic Shampoo which contains hair nourishing ingredients like Bhringraj, Henna, Methi, Shikakai, etc.

- After shampooing use a good natural and organic conditioner and then comb your hair once it gets dry.

- Caring for your hair is not a one-time thing after Holi. This caring regime has to be a regular one. You must continue this for at least 2 weeks post-Holi to get healthy and lustrous hair.

With these hair care steps, you can prevent any damage, drying and breakage of hair. Enjoy the festival fully with your family and friends.

Last but not the least, please do not forget to follow COVID-19-related safety guidelines and protocols.

Wishing you all a very happy and safe Holi.

