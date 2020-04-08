Tips to take care of your eyes if you binge watch or work in front of the screen all day

Working from home or binge-watching Netflix, one thing these tasks have in common is eye-strain. So, here are all the tips and tricks to take care of your eyes after sitting in front of the screen all day.

We’ve all been through days when you sit right in front of the computer or a screen for hours and then feel a throbbing pain in your eyes and head. While the eyes start to water, the head and the areas around the eye socket hurt like there’s no tomorrow. While you cannot leave your work for eye pain, all you can do is make the most of the situation and give your eyes the much-needed attention after you stop working. Not just work, but sitting in front of a tiny screen and binge-watching movies is another reason behind the eye pain. So, here are a few tips and tricks you can follow to help your eyes feel better.

Solution for dry eyes:

Now, not everyone gets dry eyes after sitting in front of the screen, but, if you do, make sure to keep your favourite eye drops around at all times. Also, one thing that seems to work for a lot of people out there is warm compress. Heat a piece of cloth by blowing hot air out of your mouth. Once done, place the hot cloth over your eyes. This will soothe the eyes while also calming the swollen eyelids. You can also hydrate the eyes by splashing water at regular intervals.

Solution for watery, itchy eyes:

Unlike dry eyes, watery eyes require cold compress. Taking a few cubes of ice in a cloth and applying it near and over your eyes will help soothe the pain. For itchy eyes, ensure to keep the eyes thoroughly clean. Wash them with water and don’t just wash the eyes but also the area around it. Limit touching the eyes and keep them closed for a few minutes at regular intervals.

Other tips:

- Take breaks every few minutes. Just like your body gets tired, your eyes do too. A break does not mean that you leave your laptop to scroll on Instagram. Keep away from any contact with a screen every hour for a few minutes.

- Use the 20-20-20 method: When you are in front of the screen for a long while, use the 20-20-20 method. Every 20 minutes, look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will not limit the focusing of the eye to a closer subject but also ensure full rotation.

- Never sit in front of the window to work. The light from behind the screen could affect the focusing due to the change in brightness. Also, ensure that there’s no glare on the screen.

Expert tip: You are aware of your job and if it is the one that requires you to sit in front of the screen all day, make sure to invest in a good protective pair of glasses.

The brightness of your screen should be the same as the objects around you.

