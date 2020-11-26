  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Tired of coughing? Here are 5 easy home remedies to stop coughing

Coughing continuously can be quite irritating and disrupting. Here are some simple remedies to treat a cough at home and get rid of an itchy throat.
8863 reads Mumbai
Tired of coughing? Here are 5 easy home remedies to stop coughingTired of coughing? Here are 5 easy home remedies to stop coughing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The cough happens when foreign irritants enter the throat. It is actually good as it helps clear the airways and get rid of irritants. However, persistent coughing can keep you up all night and disrupt your normal routine. Usually, a cough goes away on its own without treatment. But, if it doesn’t, then there are some easy home remedies to cure it.

 

To cure an itchy throat people often look for home remedies as these do not have any side-effects and are pretty effective. There are some natural remedies with which cough can be treated with everyday kitchen ingredients. Here are 5 ways to treat cough and congestion at home.

Steam

Inhaling steam regularly can help clear your airway. Pour boiling water in a bowl and take a towel over your head to inhale the steam properly. 

Saltwater Gargle

Gargling with salt water will clear your throat and get rid of any mucus. Mix hot water with a pinch of salt and gargle every day to cure cough.

Chocolate

Yes, believe it or not, chocolate is beneficial for cough. The cocoa present in chocolates can help suppress cough and it protects the nerve endings. 

Honey

Honey has antioxidants and it helps suppress the cough by acting as a sticky coating to protect the throat from irritants. 

Eucalyptus Oil

This oil can be rubbed on the chest to relieve cough and congestion. It helps to clear the airways and can also be put in boiling water while inhaling steam.

Also Read: Dietitian Garima Goyal explains the signs, causes and prevention tips of sugar crash

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

You may like these
Having dental problems? Here are 5 home remedies to get rid of toothache
Constipation Home Remedies: 16 Natural ways to soften your stool for normal bowel movement
Home Remedies for Cold Sores: THESE natural ingredients can provide relief from this problem
Home Remedies For Sore Throat: 5 natural ways to soothe pain and irritation
Home Remedies for Dry Nose: THIS is how you can treat this problem at home in a natural way
Home Remedies for clogged ears: Here are some easy ways to unclog your ears
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement