Tired of the love handles? These simple exercises will help you in getting rid of them

Love handles can get really annoying at times, and they can also lower down your confidence. If you are tired of those love handles, then here's how you can get rid of them at home.

When it comes to body fat, losing that extra layer of fat from our body is a task. While we can tackle the arms and the thighs, some parts are too rigid and take a lot of work. One such area where it's more difficult to lose the fat is from the belly. Belly fat is also known as love handles which rests around your waist. When you wear a body-hugging dress or your favourite saree, they play peekaboo, leaving you a bit under confident. While there's no shortcut to getting rid of the love handles, these exercises are definitely going to make your process a whole lot easier.

Read below to find out some effective exercises that can help you get rid of those love handles.

Bicycle crunches:

This exercise is the most effective way of burning fat. Lie flat on the floor and press your lower back to the ground. Place your hands slightly to either side of your head, and remember to not to lock your fingers or pull the head up. Then go through a bicycle pedal motion with the legs.

Cardio:

Cardio like running, kickboxing, brisk walking and dancing help to trim extra fat. So, bid adieu to those handles and get your adrenaline rush pumping and dance or run to the tunes of your favourite music.

Side planks:

This one is a bit complicated, but it helps you achieve your goal faster. Get down on your forearms and feet. Make your body into a straight line so that it is parallel to the ground. Rotate at the waist and touch your right hip to the ground. And then do the same on the left side as well.

Russian twist:

This is a solid move that lets you sweat off those love handles. Lie down on the floor placing your feet and elevate your upper body so that it creates an imaginary V-shape with your thighs. Twist your torso to the right side until your arms are parallel with the floor while breathing out.

Leg raises:

This exercise helps you tone your lower body. Lie down on your back and straighten your legs and move them up and down. =

