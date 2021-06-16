Tired of taking pain relievers for headaches? Try these 6 yoga poses instead

Practice these yoga poses to eliminate tension and stress, which are the most common factors for headaches or migraines as suggested by grandmaster Akshar, the yoga expert.

Headaches are a common problem that is faced by many people. Headaches can be categorized as mild or debilitating depending on their cause, and medical history. Various factors can cause headaches, this include triggers such as stress, allergy or sinus, hormonal changes, dehydration, exertion and hypertension.

Certain habits such as caffeine and alcohol are also known to induce headaches. Headaches can also be due to unhealthy eating habits, and indigestion comes from depression or anxiety. More often than not, headaches that can be avoided are caused by lifestyle or environmental factors.

Add these following asanas along with pranayama exercises to your daily ritual to notice the changes as shared by grandmaster Akshar.

Padottanasana

Start by lying down on your back (you can use a wall for support if needed). Keep your legs straight and aligned above your hips. Relax, and close your eyes breathing deeply. Stay in this posture for 30 seconds or for as long as you are comfortable.

Vajrasana

Slowly drop your knees on your mat. Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward. Keep your heels close to each other. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward.

Malasana

Squat, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels. Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor. You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer. Spine remains erect

Savithri asana

Gently place your knees on the floor. Keep your pelvis off the heels. Stretch arms up at shoulder distance and palms facing each other. Look forward. Align your arms, spine, hips and thighs

Pranayama

To practice the following breathing exercises, you can sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana). Straighten your back and close your eyes. Maintain this awareness on your posture and focus on your breathing for the duration of your practice.

Brahmari pranayama

Place your thumbs on the 'Tragus', the external flap outside on your ear. Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and your ring finger on the corner of your nostrils. Inhale and fill your lungs with air, and as you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like a bee. Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration throughout your body.

NOTE*

Alternatively, you can also take up biking, swimming, or walking. These aerobic exercises help to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines and headaches. If you are a beginner, start slow and build your practice over a period of time. Focus on being regular and committed if you want to experience the benefits.

Also Read: This Father’s Day, gift these 4 bar accessories to pamper your dad

Share your comment ×