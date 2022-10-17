Top 5 tips to build an affordable skincare routine for men

While women are often acing skincare trends, what about a similar regimen for men? Everyone cleans their teeth, shaves, applies deodorant, takes a shower, and combs their hair. But alas, some men's understanding of skincare still ends with a razor, although most women start learning the terms when they are young. Hence, establishing a men's skincare routine is crucial, and it doesn't have to be difficult. Start a morning and evening skincare routine that can enhance not just the quality of your shave but also how you feel and look on the inside.

1. Soothe the skin with cold pressed coconut oil

If you’re on the market for something that has anti-inflammatory, therapeutic, and antioxidant properties, then your best bet is coconut oil. However, not all skin types will benefit from applying this on the face. You may be safest with the cold pressed variant of virgin coconut oil for it can be a good moisturiser. Consider massaging a little of this oil into your face. Keep it on for a few minutes before removing it with your normal cleaner.

2. To keep skin robust and healthy, apply aloe vera

Aloe vera is known for having medicinal properties and can promote the development of new skin cells. Additionally, it moisturises and invigorates your face without blocking pores. After washing your face each day, slathering on some aloe vera can aid it in looking naturally radiant.

3. Dab on a bit of moisturiser to your face immediately after washing it

Use moisturising creams that lock in moisture, promote healing, and have antioxidant benefits to promote a fresh, youthful appearance. Don't skip the moisturiser if your face appears oily. All the same, you must not over exfoliate your face in case it feels dry. After taking a shower or after washing your face, moisturise your skin while it's still damp.