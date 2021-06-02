Top 6 brain boosting foods for children that kids should consume right away

Dietician Vidhi Chawla shares with us a list of the top 6 foods that great for the functioning of the brain for children. Here is everything you need to about it.

Eating the right foods can help your child's brain development as well as their overall health. It is well known that food and the nutrients it contains aid in the development, growth, and function of the brain. During childhood, certain nutrients are especially beneficial to the developing brain and its functions.

These nutrients are provided in significant amounts by foods that we refer to as brain foods. Protein, iron, and zinc are required for brain development from an early age. Fortunately, these nutrients can be found in beef, dark meat poultry, beans, and certain grains. So, here are 6 foods that children should be consuming for their brain development at a younger age as shared by dietician Vidhi Chawla.

Eggs

Eggs are high in vitamins and other nutrients that support brain health. Choline, which is found in egg yolks, is an important component of cell membranes that the body uses to create important neurotransmitters and cell membrane signalling. It has been shown to play an important role in the brain development of a foetus or infant. Eggs are also a good source of protein and will keep your child full for a longer period of time.

Nuts

Nuts and seeds are a simple addition to your child's diet that can benefit brain and heart health. They contain a lot of protein, essential fatty acids, iron, and zinc. They also contain vitamin E, which can boost cognition function and prevent free radical damage that can lead to mental decline. Walnuts, in particular, are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain health.

Berries and oranges

Antioxidants are abundant in fruits, especially berries. Berries contain anthocyanins and other flavonoids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Oxidative stress and inflammation may have a negative impact on neurological processes. Eating a diet high in antioxidant foods can therefore aid in the prevention of mental decline. Vitamin C-rich fruits, such as oranges, are a good choice for keeping your child's brain healthy and alert. Vitamin C in fruits has been shown in studies to protect against mental deterioration and promote brain health.

Yoghurt

Giving your child unsweetened yoghurt for breakfast or as a protein-rich snack is a great way to help them maintain good brain health. Iodine, a nutrient required for brain development and cognitive function, is found in dairy products such as yoghurt. Milk and yoghurt are both higher in protein and carbohydrates, which are the brains preferred energy source.

Salmon

Fatty fish, such as salmon, are high in the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which are needed for brain growth and function. In reality, recent research has shown that people who consume more of these fatty acids have sharper minds and perform better on mental skills tests. Tuna is also a great source of lean protein, but since it's so lean, it's not as rich in omega-3s as canned salmon.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a common hot cereal for children and a high-nutritional brain grain. Oats provide excellent energy or brain fuel that children want first thing in the morning. Oats and whole grains are high in fibre and help children feel complete and energised for longer periods of time. Oats are also high in vitamin E, B vitamins, potassium, and zinc, all of which help our bodies and brains function properly.

