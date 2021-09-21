Top 7 maternity essentials from Amazon to ease your motherhood

Experiencing the gift of pregnancy and motherhood is one of the most beautiful things that can happen to a woman. Rocking the bump, cradling the baby, and nursing are joyful moments which can also be marred by difficulties. The anxiety of keeping the child safe and healthy, feeding at proper intervals and self-care for the new mom can seem daunting at first, but worry not! Our list of maternity essentials is curated keeping these points in mind to make your pregnancy and postpartum passage seamless with nothing but pure bliss.

1. NATURAL STRETCH OIL

During the later months of pregnancy, the growing bump stretches the belly skin which leads to dryness and itchiness. This oil is specifically designed to stimulate collagen synthesis and combat skin damage. Simply massaging it on the belly significantly reduces the aforementioned symptoms and the Vitamin C and E in the oil make this the perfect prenatal massage oil.

2. PREGNANCY PILLOW

The third trimester body ache can be the cause of many sleepless nights for many pregnant women. This C shaped maternity pillow comes to the rescue which is designed keeping in mind the concern areas like the back, hips, knees, neck and head. It relaxes the body, relieves pressure and makes it easier to turn over while sleeping so that you’re as comfortable as possible.

3. MANUAL BREAST PUMP

Pumping milk can now be hassle free with this compact and convenient breast pump. Safe and discreet to use, this pump has an adjustable suction release button that controls the pressure. It is a boon for mothers who can pump out extra milk when lactating which relieves them of any complications or pain that makes it a worthwhile investment.

4. NURSING BREAST PADS

Between the bouts of breastfeeding, the issue of leaking milk can pose a trouble for many new moms. This is where these nursing pads come in handy dandy. Pop them inside your undergarments after the feed and voila, the process is as discreet as it can get. The pads are dual layered but thin, which doesn’t lead to any compromise on comfort. Grab yours now!

5. FEEDING PILLOW

As blissful as it sounds, nursing can be a hard task to master. But new moms, worry not. This adjustable feeding pillow aids in the process by making a stable surface for the baby and the quiet clasps ensure there is no noise if the baby falls asleep. This product is heaven for new mothers as it relieves back pain and posture difficulties that could otherwise pose as hurdles in your feeding experience.

6. NURSING PONCHO (COVERUP)

Even if we call ourselves modern and forward thinking, natural acts like breastfeeding the baby tend to disgust a few people unfortunately. So, to avoid these situations, women rush to secluded places or even bathrooms to nurse. Hence, this poncho style coverup comes to the rescue to feed your baby when in public. The fabric is breathable and of sufficient length which makes it a must have product!

7. DIAPER STORAGE ORGANIZER

Looking for a gift for a mom to be? You’re at the right place! This multipurpose storage organizer is designed keeping in mind the various toddler needs, especially the nappy changes and the cleanup thereafter. It is foldable and secured at the edges to make it completely safe for the baby and easy to travel with. The large size makes all your worries vanish as it can fit almost everything all in a single place!

