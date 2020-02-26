Triphala Health Benefits: THIS ayurvedic medicine can work wonders for your health

Triphala is an ayurvedic medicine that is used to treat numerous diseases and promotes overall health. Read on to know the health benefits of this medicine.

Triphala has been used as an ayurvedic medicine since ages for several health issues. It promotes overall health along with healing stomach ailments, aiding in weight loss, combating dental problems, etc. It's a polyherbal medicine that is a popularly used in Ayurveda for the prevention of disease and promotion of good health. The therapeutic effects of Triphala come from the combination of three types of fruits in it- Amla (Emblica officinalis), Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). These three fruits are mixed together to get the medicine named Tri (three) Phala (fruit).

Three fruits of Triphala

Amla or Indian gooseberry is packed with Vitamin C, amino acids and minerals that cure constipation and prevent cancer. This fruit also comes with numerous powerful compounds like phenols, tannins, phyllembelic acid, rutin, curcuminoids and emblicol. Bibhitaki containing tannins, ellagic acid, gallic acid, lignans and flavonoids can cure bacterial or viral infections. It is also high in anti-inflammatory properties. Haritaki has terpenes, polyphenols, anthocyanins and flavonoids in it that help to cure heart diseases, asthma, ulcers and stomach ailments.

Check out the health benefits of Triphala below:

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties

Triphala is packed with antioxidant properties that protect our body from damage. It has Vitamin C, flavonoids, polyphenols, tannins and saponins compounds that fight with the oxidative stress due to the free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that cause damage to body cells and chronic diseases in the body. Antioxidant properties can reduce the risk of heart diseases, cancer, diabetes and premature ageing.

Protects from dental diseases and cavities

Triphala is beneficial for dental hygiene. Its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties prevent plaque formation in the mouth that is the prime cause of cavities and gingivitis.

Aids in weight loss

Triphala aids in fat loss especially in the belly portion. A study carried out showed a significant reduction in body weight when the diet plan is paired with Triphala.

It's a natural laxative

Triphala has been used as a natural treatment for constipation since ages. Triphala is also effective to reduce intestinal inflammation and repair intestinal damage.

Side effects of Triphala

1- It may cause diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort for having natural laxative effects if taken in high dosage.

2- Pregnant or lactating women should not have Triphala.

3- May decrease the effectiveness of certain medications.

4- May increase the risk of bleeding in certain people. So, people with bleeding disorders should not take it.

