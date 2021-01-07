Try THESE 5 home remedies to get rid of pimples permanently for flawless skin in 2021

Acne is a prominent skin disease that leaves drastic effects on the skin along with pimples and dark spots. Pimple secretion is a common symptom of acne that can be problematic for young teenagers. Here are 5 home remedies to help you get rid of pimples permanently.

Pimples can be really frustrating, especially in young teenagers during their puberty days. It always hits us at the wrong time when you have to go out for a social event or attend a wedding function. Pimples are hard to get rid of and there is no permanent solution to it except taking good care of your skin and making sure you are following the right lifestyle habits keeping health in mind.

While seeking medical help might seem like a quick solution, it generally has its side effects too. Hence, it is fundamentally important to first treat acne and pimples naturally using home remedies and effective treatments. By going the natural way, you will be using less of harsh chemicals on your skin that might further intensify the problem.

To get rid of pimples and as soon as possible, here are 5 effective home remedies that might help solve the purpose. Check it out.

Use tea tree oil

Tea tree oil extract is known to be an effective coolant in treating acne and pimples. It soothes your skin and lessens the pimple secretion on your face. Tea tree oil helps fight pimples and it can be mixed well with your moisturiser. You can also combine tea tree oil with another oil, dab a cotton swab in it and then apply it on the affected area.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a great and effective ingredient to apply on your face if you want immediate results for treating pimples at home. Peel the aloe vera and scrape out the gel, mix it well with clove based oil and apply it on your face as a moisturiser. This will immediately show you better results and leave you with flawless skin.

Wash your face regularly with cold water and mint leaves

Your face is the area of your body that is most prone to catching dirt and pollutants as it is exposed to the sun all day. Hence, it is important to clean your face thoroughly twice a day with cold water with mint leaves in it and a fresh towel to wipe it off. It is also important to exfoliate your skin once a week to clean the pores and make your skin less oily. Oily skin is more prone to getting pimples.

Camphor and rose water

Make a natural pack at home mixing rose water and camphor. You can also add sandalwood powder for better results and good fragrance. Apply this face pack on your skin and leave it for about 15 minutes. Rinse your face with cold water.

Cucumber, lemon and ice

Wipe your face with ice. Slice the cucumber into two pieces and add a few drops of lemon on it. Rub the cucumber slice on your face gently. This will help reduce the inflammation on your face and the redness caused by pimples.

Also Read: BEST home remedies to treat dark circles and bags under your eyes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×