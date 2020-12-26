Try these FOOLPROOF home remedies to cure an upset stomach

An upset stomach can hamper your daily life and you can end up being in the loo for the entire day. Try these home remedies to get rid of stomach pain and gas.

Stomach ache is a common thing. Everybody experiences it, and a variety of reasons can cause it. Be it because of bad dietary habits or a careless lifestyle. Symptoms include gas, bloating, acid reflux, loss of appetite, etc.

More often than not stomach aches go away on their own, but if they persist for a long period of time, then there are some home remedies to cure it. Here is a list of 5 effective home remedies to treat an upset stomach.

Lemonade

The acid present in lemon juice aids digestion and reduces gas in the stomach. The extra acidity improves liver secretion and provides relief from indigestion and will also keep you well-hydrated.

Heating pad

Putting a heating pad or a hot water bottle on your stomach increases blood circulation. The heat will relax your muscles and will alleviate the stomach pain.

Bananas

Bananas are easy to digest and contain nutrients like Vitamin B6 and potassium. They help in relieving constipation and reduce cramps and muscle spasms.

Ginger

Ginger is a tried and tested home remedy for an upset stomach. These help in curing indigestion and can be consumed in the form of ginger tea or ginger water. Ginger also helps in reducing vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea.

Cloves

The cramps and pain due to slow digestion can be cured by cloves. These alleviate the symptoms of stomach ache like vomiting and nausea and reduce the amount of gas in the stomach.

Credits :Pexels

