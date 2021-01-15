Try these YOGA asanas at home to rebuild confidence and inner strength in 2021

2021 is all about rebuilding yourself and having the courage to take on the many challenges in life. Life is a roller coaster and all we need to do is the flow with energy and strength to contain happiness and positivity. Follow this yoga guide shared by grandmaster Akshar to rebuild yourself in 2021.

When you are able to go with the ebb and flow of life with trust and courage, it definitely leads to confidence and inner strength. Yoga which is a tool for guiding you through life teaches you valuable life skills on the mat where you begin your practice. The most famous vinyasa sequences include the Sun and Moon Salutations known popularly as Surya and Chandra Namaskar.

These famous vinyasas allow us to offer our gratitude to the solar and lunar energies. In a vinyasa sequence flowing gracefully from one posture to another posture adds to the way we are able to move. The manner with which we transition from posture to posture on the yoga mat reflects the way we carry ourselves in real life too.

Include the following yogic techniques of vinyasa flows to your regular routine to regain your inner strength.

Himalaya Pranam

The Himalaya Pranam consists of 11 steps and is used to helps the practitioners in multiple ways. It allows the spirit to become humble, gives strength, increases one’s capacity, and power of understanding. This practice teaches individuals how to evolve towards divine energies.

Steps to perform Himalaya Pranam

Start in Pranamasana with feet together.

Holding pranam, bend half down with your upper body to Samakonasana.

Straighten to Pranamasana, opening your feet to hip-width distance. Inhale and bend back to Hastha Uthasana.

Exhale hold your ankles with your palms.

Walk your palms forward and lie down on your stomach in Advasana.

Inhale and lift up both your legs and palms holding pranam to Shalabsana.

Exhale lie down and push back to Adomukhiswanasana.

Walk your palms back to Padahasthasana.

Holding Pranam, bend back to Hastha Uthasana.

Exhale, and bend half down with your upper body to Samakonasana.

Straighten to Pranamasana.

Siddho Hum Kriya

There are 5 steps to practice the Siddho Hum Abhyas, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise and each step is to be held for 1 minute.

Samasthithi

Breathing Methodology Softly inhale and exhale naturally.

Pranam – Bow down to the Universe for all your blessings

Stand straight with eyes closed, joining your palms in front of your chest. Gently bow down.

Inhale as you join your palms and gradually exhale as you bow down.

Pukar Stithi – Prayer asking the Universe for energy, knowledge

Stand straight with eyes closed, stretching your arms up straight and spreading them at a 45 degree angle and turn your palms inward.

Inhale as you raise your arms up and continue natural breathing of inhaling and exhaling.

Prapti Stithi

Stand straight with eyes closed. Stretch your arms out forward in front of your chest turning your palms upward in the shape of a cup or a container.

Kritagyata – Offering your gratitude for what you received

Stand straight with eyes closed. Place your palms on your heart.

Inhale as you raise your arms up and continue natural breathing of inhaling and exhaling.

Meditation

Sit in Sukhasan holding Siddha Mudra.

Relax your body.

Continue the natural breathing of inhaling and exhaling.

