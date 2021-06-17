Try this Yoga flow that will tone your body in 10 minutes

Yoga is a practice that allows you to live a healthy and stress-free life. Grandmaster Akshar shares a 10-minute yoga practise that will tone your body in 10 minutes.

Yoga is a path that beckons all to join in this journey towards good health. A healthy body and a healthy mind are two of the most important aspects of your existence. Equipped with these tools, you can make everything possible. There can be no better way to experience life at its fullest than by making yoga your daily practice.

Yoga is the technique in which you are able to train your own mind through the formation of asanas by the body. If you are a beginner, start by focusing on achieving perfection on any one or two asanas a day. Let this posture be a reflection of your body and state of mind and continue your practice until your body is at ease in any state. Here are some ways that you can tone your entire body using methods from yoga as shared by grandmaster Akshar, the yoga expert.

Yoga increases your stamina and strengthens your muscles. When you practise yoga, it also boosts your metabolism so you burn calories throughout the day. It is preferable to start your mornings with yoga as it keeps you active and energetic. Incorporate the practice of yoga through the physicality of these flows that you can practice on a regular basis. Try to hold each posture for a minimum of 5-10 seconds.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or the sun salutation comprises a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. As Surya Namaskar represents the energy of the sun, which is said to be contained in the right side of the body, the surya namaskar hence begins with the right leg. Repeat the same twelve steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.

Agni Namaskar

Agni Namaskar, the salutation to the element of Fire is a humble offering to the Agni Tattva. A flow of 66 counts, it is performed with the Dharna of Fire. Qualities of better health, improved physical form and strength are the fruit of this Namaskar. Through the practice of Agni Namaskar, the Agni element in the body is activated. This heat that is generated causes fat to be burned leading to weight loss.

Qualities of better health, improved physical form and strength are the fruit of this namaskar. Some asanas whose defining quality is the agni tattva are vajra asana, Brahmacharya asana, Eka Pada Sirsa asana, YogaMudra asana and Vishwamitra asana. The eternal flame that ignites the universe and is present within the human body is a manifestation of the agni tatva.

Agni is hot, sharp, and radiant. It is both a transformational force and a binding element that permits a realization of the subtlest energies. Agni’s qualities relate to our sense of vision, making it the tatva for our sense of sight. The power of Agni is so great that it has to be tapered so that it can be used in a form to heel. It melts away all the toxins and it showers us with light to lead us away from darkness. To perform agni namaskar, there are 62 positions in the half cycle and 124 positions in the full cycle.

Also Read: This Yoga Day include THESE 10 asanas in your workout routine if you’re planning to conceive

Share your comment ×