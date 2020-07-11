Trying to get pregnant? Follow THESE expert approved food tips to make it easy

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared vital food tips that will naturally boost your fertility. Read on to know more.

Many people face troubles with conceiving. As per studies, up to 15% of couples face fertility issues. Several factors such as poor lifestyle, stress, anxiety and depression are major contributors to fertility-related issues. But the good news is that there are several natural ways to increase your fertility and become pregnant faster. Yes, certain diet and lifestyle changes can help boost fertility by up to 69%. And if you are trying to get pregnant but unable to conceive then certain lifestyle changes such as healthy body weight, reduction in alcohol intake and smoking can help you.

Aside from these and timely intercourse during ovulation days, one should also work insulin sensitivity. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared how insulin sensitivity can impact your conception. She said, "The one thing that improves your chances of conception other than good sex, is insulin sensitivity. And to improve insulin sensitivity you must take the brave path of increasing your lean body weight. What you eat (and don’t) play a big role in that." She shared 6 food tips to make getting pregnant easy. She explained 6 food tips which are as follows:

1. Cut down your packaged food consumption.

Get away from all kinds of packaged foods including the camouflaged junk (that pretends as healthy food) such as cereals, juices, biscuits. Also, the low-fat versions of yogurt, cheese, or even ice cream. So avoid products that are marketed on the basis of a single nutrient.

2. Introduce a pickle or chutney

Try to include pickle or chutney in one of your main meals every day. These essential-fat packed side dishes help us assimilate and even make our own Vitamin B12. Add 1 tsp of pickle to breakfast or lunch, and two-three tsp of chutney to lunch or dinner.

3. Go for homemade curd

She described dahi as a magical food as it has diverse strains of gut-friendly bacteria, essential amino acids and B vitamins among others. And home-set curd is always better than commercial ones. It also helps to deal with breakouts and sweet cravings during PMS. It will also keep acidity under control once you are pregnant.

4. Add seasonals to food items.

Include local and seasonal foods to your daily diet. The diet diversity will improve intestinal mucosa, probiotic bacteria and insulin sensitivity.

5. Mental meal map

She explained how one should know when to stop eating. Follow the Mental Meal Map wherein you first visualize how much you want to eat and then start with half the amount. She added how one should eat slower than usual.

She explained, "Smaller morsels of food enter the stomach, thus improving the micronutrient assimilation and insulin response. This process can be repeated if required, but be without gadgets when eating so that you are tuned in to your stomach signals."

6. Add ghee to diet

Nutritionist Rujuta has always promoted ghee aka clarified butter and its health benefits. Those who are trying to concieve should add 3-5 tsps of ghee daily.

