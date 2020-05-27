Trying to lose weight? 6 drinks to help you shed the extra kilos

Losing weight is difficult and can be frustrating at times. Fret not! Here are 6 drinks you can include in your diet to get rid of the extra weight.

Are you trying to fit into the jeans you love but the stubborn fat won’t let you? You try to control the cravings and lift heavy weights at the gym but give in when the donut sitting in the corner of the table stares at you with its chocolate dripping eyes. Well, you’re not alone. Losing weight can be extremely difficult. It involves a lot of determination and perseverance to achieve your weight loss goals.

Delaying your weight loss goals is not going to help you in any way. Being overweight is unhealthy and take can have detrimental effects on your health. You must take charge now and start on your journey by taking one step at a time, instead of lusting over comfort foods. To help you out, we have compiled a list of 6 drinks that can help boost your metabolism and aid weight loss.

Here are 6 drinks to include in your diet when trying to lose weight and get healthy.

1. Green Tea

Green tea is known for its health benefits, and for a good reason too. It is high in antioxidants including catechins that are known to boost metabolism naturally. Drink it without sugar to reap the benefits.

2. Fennel Water

Fennel seeds have antibacterial properties that help maintain a healthy gut and reduce indigestion by detoxifying the body. In some cases, this helps with weight loss by boosting metabolism. Soak a teaspoon of fennel seeds in water overnight and strain it the next morning. Drink the water to avail the benefits.

3. Lemon Water

Starting your day with a glass of lemon water sans sugar can help you get rid of the stubborn fat. It does so by increasing metabolism and helping the body get rid of the toxins from it. It also contains vitamin C that helps improve immunity and increase iron absorption.

4. Ajwain Water

Ajwain or carrom seeds have anti-fungal and antibacterial qualities that help keep your metabolism in check, which can contribute to weight loss.

5. Vegetable Juice

Vegetable juice is a great alternative to fruit juice as it is low in carbs and full of vitamins and other healthy nutrients. Drinking it regularly can help you keep hunger pangs at bay and help you shed those extra kilos. However, it should be consumed in moderation.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

ACV contains acetic acid which helps stimulate weight loss by reducing insulin levels and improving metabolism. A small amount of ACV mixed with water can help you lose weight.

Note: Don’t forget a consult a professional before you incorporate any of the above-mentioned drinks in your diet.

