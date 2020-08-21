Trying to lose weight? THESE are the worst foods you should avoid

Are you someone trying to lose weight? Unlike the popular belief, weight loss is not about lifting more weight, but putting fork to mouth and sometimes choosing not to. While you shouldn’t be depriving yourself of eating, there is a need for you to cut back on eating certain foods if your goal is to get rid of the stubborn fat around the midsection. So, eating dessert once in a while is OK.

One way to lose weight is to eat a more healthful diet. For that, you should know which foods to avoid and which to eat to maintain your ideal weight. If you want to know which foods are the worst for you if you are trying to lose weight, then keep scrolling down.

7 worst foods for someone trying to lose weight.

Processed meat

In a 2011 study by the Harvard School of Public Health found that consuming processed meats may lead to weight gain. The researchers found that highly processed food may not satiate your hunger as well as processed high fibre foods.

Sugary, refined cereal

There is not a sweet link between weight loss and refined cereal. These foods do nothing to keep your health in check. Eating sugary, refined cereals only pack more calories and jeopardise your plans to lose weight. You can have oatmeal instead as it will make you fuller and consume fewer calories.

White Bread

Refined grains, in general, add to weight gain. White bread should be avoided at all costs if you are trying to lose weight. You can go for whole grains which will allow you to get rid of visceral fat and won’t add your weight woes.

Artificially sweetened drinks

Yes, you have to bid goodbye to diet soda if you wish to get rid of the extra weight. Also, the sweet drinks that contain zero calories. It can negatively impact your weight and make it difficult for you to lose it.

Alcohol

Not all cocktails are high in calories, but none are good for weight loss, especially beer. Studies have shown that drinking too much alcohol can significantly increase the amount of food we consume because it might alter your perception of food, meaning some foods might seem more delicious than they actually are under the influence of alcohol.

Sweetened yoghurt

Yoghurt is healthy food for weight loss, but not all yoghurts are created equal. While Greek yoghurt contains proteins and digestive enzymes, sugar or honey-sweetened yoghurts are not healthy for you. Fat-free yoghurts also contain added sugars. What you can include in your diet is Greek yoghurt without added sugar.

Baked foods

Many baked foods, such as cookies, pastries, contain added sugars and trans-fat. Both of which may increase the risk of obesity and health diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and more.

Other foods you should avoid, include:

French fries

Burgers

Crackers and chips

White pasts and bread

White rice

Energy and granola bars

Canned products like juices

Pizza

High-calorie coffee drinks.

